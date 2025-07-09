'Read the Room!': Roseanne Barr Slams Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Files

“Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein," she wrote on X on July 8. "Is there a time to not care about child s-- trafficking? Read the d--- room."

"I have slowly walked away from social media because it’s obviously just a brainwashing machine, but between Epstein, Nazis and Texas floods it’s hard to stay quiet. The best thing you can do is spread love and then leave. Don’t come here to argue with evil people. It’s not good for anyone with a soul. Let the Nazis have their social clubs. We have family, life and love," she continued.

On July 7, a memo circulated from the Department of Justice, claiming they had performed a “systematic review" of the Epstein files, and it revealed “no incriminating client list.” They concluded that “no credible evidence” was found to indicate that Epstein “blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.” They ruled there was no further cause for investigation.