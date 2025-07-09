'Read the Room!': Roseanne Barr Slams Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Files
Roseanne Barr has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump. However, she’s now taking him to task over downplaying public interest in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Following Trump's unexpected reaction to the ongoing public discourse surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who tragically took his own life in prison in 2019, Barr took to social media to voice her dissatisfaction. She expressed her frustration over the persistent interest in Epstein's case, highlighting the implications and the unresolved questions that continue to linger in the wake of his controversial death.
Roseanne Says 'Read the D--- Room'
“Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein," she wrote on X on July 8. "Is there a time to not care about child s-- trafficking? Read the d--- room."
"I have slowly walked away from social media because it’s obviously just a brainwashing machine, but between Epstein, Nazis and Texas floods it’s hard to stay quiet. The best thing you can do is spread love and then leave. Don’t come here to argue with evil people. It’s not good for anyone with a soul. Let the Nazis have their social clubs. We have family, life and love," she continued.
On July 7, a memo circulated from the Department of Justice, claiming they had performed a “systematic review" of the Epstein files, and it revealed “no incriminating client list.” They concluded that “no credible evidence” was found to indicate that Epstein “blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions.” They ruled there was no further cause for investigation.
When asked about the memo by reporters on July 8, Trump said, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have all the things. Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable!"
Trump was referring to the catastrophic flooding that occurred in parts of Texas, with the storm killing at least 27 campers and counselors at a girls’ camp.
"I can't believe you're asking questions about Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy with what happened in Texas.... It just seems like a desecration,” Trump added.
Roseanne Remains Unapologetic
Barr shot to fame after her late ‘80s sitcom Roseanne took off. In early 2018, the series was revived, but was quickly canceled after Barr posted a racist tweet attacking Valerie Jarrett, the senior advisor to Barack Obama at the time.
A spinoff show called The Conners was quickly created, with everyone but Barr moving forward. It lasted seven seasons.
In a recent interview, Barr was unapologetic about her post about Jarrett, stating, “God made me do it.”
"The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did, and it was a nuclear bomb," she told a media outlet. “The day of my tweet, over 2 million Americans googled Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal. And that was my intent. So, whatever."
She went on to defend her caption as “perfect” despite the fallout.
"Everybody knows I would never ever cast a slur against anyone,” she said. “I was not aware of her race. Other people were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about Planet of the Apes, which is a movie about fascism."