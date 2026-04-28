Politics 'He Was Protecting Our Baby': Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Defends Him After He's Accused of Using Her as a 'Shield' During WHCD Incident Source: MEGA; @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Katie Miller defended husband Stephen, saying he did a 'phenomenal job' protecting her and their unborn child during the WHCD chaos. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Updated 10:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an interview on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, April 27, podcaster Katie Miller defended her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, against viral claims that he used her as a "human shield" during a chaotic evacuation at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The controversy stemmed from footage of the couple being rushed out of the Washington Hilton after an alleged attempted assassination plot on President Donald Trump was thwarted. Critics on social media pointed to photos and videos showing Stephen positioned behind his heavily pregnant wife as they fled the ballroom.

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Katie Miller on being evacuated from the WHCD: What everyone sees is my husband copping a feel, but he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach, that’s where are baby is. He just moved his hands upward…



Ingraham: They were saying he was using you as a shield.



Miller: He… pic.twitter.com/5f7ZCygcrh — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Katie Miller is pregnant.

Speaking to host Laura Ingraham, Katie rejected the "shield" narrative as inaccurate and malicious, insisting that Stephen was positioned behind her to protect both her and their unborn child. She explained that their security detail instructed her to "go first" because the perceived threat was coming from behind them. Being eight months pregnant, she noted that she needed his physical help to move quickly through the chaos.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Katie Miller said she husband did a 'phenomenal job.'

Addressing photos that appeared to show Stephen "copping a feel," she clarified that he moved his hands upward to avoid putting pressure on her stomach where the baby was. Katie concluded that her husband did a "phenomenal job" and blamed the criticism on political opponents who "could not give Stephen Miller a good news cycle if they tried.” Stephen is widely criticized and despised by opponents for his central role in crafting hardline immigration policies, his reported ties to white nationalist ideologies, and his combative, "cruelty-as-policy" approach. Critics view him as an architect of discriminatory policies that have targeted immigrants, refugees and marginalized communities.

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Source: MEGA Social media critics weren’t so sure Stephen was protecting anyone but himself.

Social media critics weren’t so sure Stephen was protecting anyone but himself. “Does she hear herself? You don’t protect someone from behind,” noted one. “Trump was behind him...he was just protecting the baby. Pushing her towards a shooter is less of a threat,” said another. “No, Katie. Your husband, Stephen, is a coward and was using you as a human shield. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. It's time to find a new guy,” suggested another.

Source: MEGA Katie has been married to Stephen since 2020.