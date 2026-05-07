TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Trump Attorney General Todd Blanche Shuts Down 'Reports of Friction' Between FBI and Local Law Enforcement Source: mega; Nancy Guthrie/Facebook 'We're here to help,' the attorney general insisted, brushing off the alleged dispute between the two forces. Allie Fasanella May 7 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Todd Blanche attempted to squash reports of "friction" between the FBI and local investigators handling the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. In an episode of Bradley on the Border, NewsNation's Ali Bradley asked the Donald Trump-appointed attorney general how the Department of Justice (DOJ) is "resolving the apparent breakdown in coordination between the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department regarding the handling of the 'critical' DNA evidence." Blanche, 51, responded by saying the Bureau "has worked closely since the day that this happened with the local law enforcement," before adding, "There's been reports of friction. I’ve seen those reports. We are here to help."

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'We Don't Like Interagency Squabbles'

Source: NewsNation/youtube 'We are in a complete cooperative mode with the local law enforcement,' Todd Blanche said.

"President Trump authorized and directed us to do everything we can to help in that investigation," he continued. "This is at its heart a local investigation because of the nature of this type of potential crime, but the FBI remains able to help as much as as we can." Blanche then admitted, "We don't like interagency squabbles. Nobody likes that. That's doesn't help the investigation. Um, but we are in a complete cooperative mode with the local law enforcement." The former prosecutor added that "any investigation like this should be done by a coordinated approach" and the authorities should be "working together to solve the crime."

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'We Were Kept Out of the Investigation'

Source: Hang Out With Sean Hannity/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram Kash Patel claimed the FBI was initially blocked from the case.

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Kash Patel Had a Plane 'Ready' to Ship DNA Evidence to Quantico

Source: NBC; Hang Out With Sean Hannity/youtube The FBI director slammed the police department for refusing to send DNA evidence to Quantico.

"It's their call on where to send the DNA; we have Quantico, the best lab in the world, I had a fixed-wing aircraft on the ground ready to move it immediately," he explained. "They said we're sending it to Florida." "We would have analyzed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information," the FBI chief insisted. "Our lab's just better than any other private lab out there and we didn't get a chance to do that." It was recently revealed that the DNA evidence, believed to be a hair sample, is now undergoing analysis at Quantico.

Source: mega The FBI unearthed chilling footage of a masked man on Nancy Guthrie's front porch.