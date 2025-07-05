or
Super Hot: Pamela Anderson's Sexiest Photos

Pamela Anderson, who has been confidently embracing her makeup-free look in recent years, is gracefully approaching her 60s.

By:

July 5 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

She Was a Stunner!

Pamela Anderson launched an acting career after appearing on the cover of 'Playboy.'

Pamela Anderson was a showstopper at PETA's 21st Anniversary party in September 2001.

At the event, she looked stunning in a revealing pink dress that flashed her slim midriff and emphasized her bosom. She posed alongside her then-boyfriend, Kid Rock, who opted for a white button-down shirt and pants.

Two years before the event, the Baywatch star had her b---- implants removed.

"It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time and I'm very happy with my decision," said Anderson.

Pamela Anderson Slipped Into an Iconic Ensemble

She has been refusing to wear makeup at public events.

The Home Improvement alum showcased her jaw-dropping curves in a corset-style top and black pants while promoting Barb Wire at the Cannes Film Festival. The blonde beauty completed the look with long black gloves and sunglasses.

She Stood Out!

Pamela Anderson had her implants removed in 1999.

Anderson lit up the red carpet at VH1's Divas Live in 2001 in a white gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her eye-popping cleavage. The ensemble's thigh-high slit also shared a peek at her toned legs.

Barbie Girl

Pamela Anderson revealed she tried Botox and fillers in the past.

For her birthday celebration in Las Vegas in 2011, Anderson showed off some skin in a white off-the-shoulder dress with ruffled detailing.

'Baywatch' Beauty

According to Pamela Anderson, Botox made her 'look like a different person.'

Anderson attended The Reels Awards 2017 in style, gracing the red carpet with her enviable figure as she rocked a red one-piece swimsuit that matched her lifeguard rescue buoy and platform heels. She amped up the look with massive sunglasses.

Pamela Anderson Showed Her Unmatched Visuals

After stopping the treatments and procedures, she said she began to look like herself again.

During the launch of her lingerie collection in 2017, The Last Showgirl star unleashed her inner Catwoman spirit in a skintight black PVC dress, which she paired with a black mask and black gloves.

Embracing Her Natural Look

She has been open about her plastic surgery journey.

As she began making public appearances sans makeup, Anderson stunned at the 78th BAFTA event. She wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown that highlighted her physique, accessorizing with a diamond necklace.

Like a Greek Goddess

Pamela Anderson said she is 'all natural' now.

Anderson looked ethereal in a white one-shoulder Dior gown with a train at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She Followed Another Trend

The death of her longtime makeup artist inspired her to free herself from her signature look.

The Scary Movie 3 actress ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at the 45th Annual New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards wearing a two-piece outfit from Burch Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Bare-Faced Beauty

Pamela Anderson stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025.

For the 2025 Met Gala, Anderson sported a bedazzled gown from Tory Burch, pairing the ensemble with her fresh blunt bob with baby bangs.

