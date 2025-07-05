Super Hot: Pamela Anderson's Sexiest Photos

Pamela Anderson was a showstopper at PETA's 21st Anniversary party in September 2001.

At the event, she looked stunning in a revealing pink dress that flashed her slim midriff and emphasized her bosom. She posed alongside her then-boyfriend, Kid Rock, who opted for a white button-down shirt and pants.

Two years before the event, the Baywatch star had her b---- implants removed.

"It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time and I'm very happy with my decision," said Anderson.