PHOTOS 'Home Improvement' Star Patricia Richardson, 73, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: Photos Source: MEGA 'Home Improvement' star Patricia Richardson was seen running some errands in L.A. — see photos.

Is that you, Patricia Richardson? The Home Improvement star, 73, was seen looking slightly different while running errands in L.A. In photos obtained by OK!, the actress, who has gray hair, tried to go unnoticed as she wore a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a black jacket, jeans and black shoes during her outing.

Richardson, who played Jill Taylor on the ABC sitcom, picked up a pack of Diet Coke and some supplies while she was out of the house. Richardson has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, as the last movie she was in aired in 2023.

While talking to the Los Angeles Times in an interview last year, Richardson spoke about starring on Home Improvement opposite of Tim Allen. "Hollywood hates our show. When they talk about what the best shows of the ‘90s were, they will not give Home Improvement credit," she claimed.

Richardson believes that Allen's conservative views didn't make fans want to watch the series, which aired from 1991 to 1999. “I think it’s about Tim, and it’s about his politics,” said Richardson. Richardson also said she left the series due to a large pay gap between her and the Toy Story star, 71. “I told everybody, there’s not enough money in the world to get me to do a ninth year. This show is over. It needs to end,” she shared.

The outlet reported that the lead stars both agreed it was time to end the show, but ABC made an offer to get them to come back for a ninth season. The network offered $1 million per episode for Richardson and $2 million per Allen, and according to Richardson, Allen was into the deal.

Richardson alleged she countered, saying she told the network she would stay if they agreed to pay her $2 million per episode. “I knew that Disney would in no way pay me that much. That was my way to say ‘no’ and was a little bit of a flip-off to Disney,” she said. “I’d been there all this time, and they never even paid me a third of what Tim was making, and I was working my a-- off. I was a big reason why women were watching.”

