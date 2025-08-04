Pamela Anderson Refutes Allegations Meghan Markle Copied Her Show: 'She's Just Doing Her Thing'
Pamela Anderson responded to claims Meghan Markle copied her Pamela’s Cooking With Love show with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
“On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love?” Andy Cohen asked Anderson when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on August 3.
Pamela Anderson 'Didn't Really Look' at Meghan Markle's Show
“One,” Anderson quickly replied, insisting she “didn’t” feel like Meghan copied her.
Cohen continued pressing, asking Anderson if she felt there were any similarities between the two programs.
“I didn’t really look,” she stated. “I didn’t invent cooking shows. So, I mean… she’s just doing her thing.”
Did Meghan Markle Copy Pamela Anderson?
Initial accusations about Meghan copying Anderson arose in March when Meghan’s show was released to Netflix. Neil Sean, a royal expert, claimed on YouTube that With Love, Meghan was a “frame-for-frame” copy of Pamela’s Cooking With Love in some cases.
Additionally, fans called out the similarities between the shows, noting the trailers had nearly identical concepts and language.
For example, Anderson said she loved “to cook” and “always wanted to take things to another level” in the teaser for her show, while Meghan claimed she "always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it" in hers.
The women were also seen inviting friends and cooks into their homes in both trailers.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One Fan Called Meghan Markle's Show 'a Straight Copy' of Pamela Anderson's
“If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything!!” one critic wrote on X at the time. “The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.👀👀👀”
“Markle’s show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson’s cooking and entertaining show,” another user wrote. “Go look at the trailer!”
Although the two shows may have seemed similar, Anderson’s was met with widespread praise, while Meghan’s was picked apart.
In March, Meghan confirmed the show will return for another season, writing, "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"
Pamela Anderson's Romance With Liam Neeson
Aside from being asked about Meghan, Anderson was recently questioned about her budding romance with Liam Neeson.
When appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark on August 1, the Baywatch beauty dished, “I love Liam. He’s one of my favorite people. He’s incredible and he was so wonderful on the set too."
When pressed about her relationship, Anderson refused to put a label on it.
"Why does there have to be a status?” she asked. “I’m enjoying the moment and he’s not here to say anything, so I’ll just say I'm enjoying this and enjoying being around him. We just have a really special connection.”