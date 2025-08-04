or
Pamela Anderson Refutes Allegations Meghan Markle Copied Her Show: 'She's Just Doing Her Thing'

Composite photo of Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle
Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube; MEGA

Pamela Anderson refuted allegations Meghan Markle copied her show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson responded to claims Meghan Markle copied her Pamela’s Cooking With Love show with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

“On a scale from 1 to 10, how much did you think a rip off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking With Love?” Andy Cohen asked Anderson when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on August 3.

Pamela Anderson 'Didn't Really Look' at Meghan Markle's Show

Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Pamela Anderson noted she 'didn't invent cooking shows' when asked about similarities between her show and Meghan Markle's show.

“One,” Anderson quickly replied, insisting she “didn’t” feel like Meghan copied her.

Cohen continued pressing, asking Anderson if she felt there were any similarities between the two programs.

“I didn’t really look,” she stated. “I didn’t invent cooking shows. So, I mean… she’s just doing her thing.”

Did Meghan Markle Copy Pamela Anderson?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Neil Sean, a royal expert, called Meghan Markle's show a 'frame-for-frame' copy of Pamela Anderson's.

Initial accusations about Meghan copying Anderson arose in March when Meghan’s show was released to Netflix. Neil Sean, a royal expert, claimed on YouTube that With Love, Meghan was a “frame-for-frame” copy of Pamela’s Cooking With Love in some cases.

Additionally, fans called out the similarities between the shows, noting the trailers had nearly identical concepts and language.

For example, Anderson said she loved “to cook” and “always wanted to take things to another level” in the teaser for her show, while Meghan claimed she "always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it" in hers.

The women were also seen inviting friends and cooks into their homes in both trailers.

One Fan Called Meghan Markle's Show 'a Straight Copy' of Pamela Anderson's

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

One fan called Meghan Markle's show 'a straight copy' of Pamela Anderson's.

“If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything!!” one critic wrote on X at the time. “The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.👀👀👀”

“Markle’s show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson’s cooking and entertaining show,” another user wrote. “Go look at the trailer!”

Although the two shows may have seemed similar, Anderson’s was met with widespread praise, while Meghan’s was picked apart.

In March, Meghan confirmed the show will return for another season, writing, "If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"

Pamela Anderson's Romance With Liam Neeson

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YouTube

Pamela Anderson said she's 'enjoying the moment' with Liam Neeson.

Aside from being asked about Meghan, Anderson was recently questioned about her budding romance with Liam Neeson.

When appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark on August 1, the Baywatch beauty dished, “I love Liam. He’s one of my favorite people. He’s incredible and he was so wonderful on the set too."

When pressed about her relationship, Anderson refused to put a label on it.

"Why does there have to be a status?” she asked. “I’m enjoying the moment and he’s not here to say anything, so I’ll just say I'm enjoying this and enjoying being around him. We just have a really special connection.”

