or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Has a 'Lobotomized Vibe,' Taunts Journalist: 'Feels Like It Was Filmed in a Mental Institution for Wealthy Women'

Screenshot from 'With Love, Meghan'
Source: Netflix

'With Love, Meghan' started streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, March 4.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The reviews for Meghan Markle's new Netflix show continue to pour in — and they're only getting worse.

In a Substack chat with media executive Janice Min and journalist Tina Brown, the ladies agreed With Love, Meghan feels outdated and braindead.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix show lobotomized vibe mental institution wealthy women
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' received negative reviews.

Article continues below advertisement

"To me, I felt like it was a cultural fossil. She’s always brilliant behind the curve, Meghan. You know what I mean? This was like flashback to 2013 to the era of The Tig, her blog, which was sort of shout-outs for humanitarian causes and Diptyque candles," Brown explained. "It’s almost as if she wanted to airbrush out everything that happened since and sort of go back to that moment in time."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix show lobotomized vibe mental institution wealthy women
Source: Netflix

Journalists found the series to be outdated and inauthentic.

Article continues below advertisement

Min agreed it was like HGTV circa 2012 and said, "She tried on a persona. It didn’t work. This is very, as the kids would say, trad wife. I was very surprised."

Brown agreed, noting the series was "so unbelievably inauthentic."

"She’s still searching for that thing that makes her authentic ... It should have been her sitting there saying, ‘Will someone for God’s sake, get me an effing project? I don’t have anything to do. I can’t hang on to staff. I’m at my wit’s end.' I mean, it actually would’ve been refreshing to have seen a bit of that," Brown continued, referring to how several members of Meghan and Prince Harry's staff have quit over the years.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It feels like it was filmed in a mental institution for wealthy women," Min confessed. "It kind of had that lobotomized vibe."

She also noted the show's guests seemed like they were in a "hostage situation."

As OK! reported, one of the most viral moments of the series was when the former actress corrected pal Mindy Kaling about her last name.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix show lobotomized vibe mental institution wealthy women
Source: Netflix

One editor said the show gave off 'a lobotomized vibe.'

Article continues below advertisement

In one scene, the comedic actress said to her pal, "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box."

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," the mom-of-two replied, detailing how "meaningful" the title is.

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name,'" she explained of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix show
Source: Netflix

Mindy Kaling insisted she had a 'great time' filming despite the backlash.

Despite the negative reactions, The Office alum insisted she "had a great time" filming when she talked about the venture on the Thursday, March 6, episode of The View.

"I noticed that whenever I do something related to Meghan, it becomes…"

"Big news," Whoopi Goldberg suggested.

Kaling agreed and shared, "We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt.' And I honestly didn’t even remember, ‘cause we shot it, like, nine months ago."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.