COUPLES Pamela Anderson Refuses to Define Liam Neeson Relationship: 'Why Does There Have to Be a Status?' Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are in the 'early stages' of their romance, according to a source. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson Calls Liam Neeson 'One of My Favorite People'

Source: MEGA The actress coyly responded to rumors about her and Liam Neeson's relationship during an interview on 'Live.'

After discussing the intimate scenes featured in The Naked Gun, Ripa and Peterson pressed Anderson for comments on what it was like working with Neeson — and the bond that has visibly stemmed from it. "I love Liam. He’s one of my favorite people," the Baywatch star expressed. "He’s incredible and he was so wonderful on the set too." Calling the Taken actor "such a gentleman," Anderson recalled how Neeson was "always putting his coat around" her and making sure she "was OK" throughout the filming process. "It was just really such a pleasure and such a joy... this delicious kind of mystery that’s been unfolding — which I really love being a part of," Anderson admitted, seeming to directly address online buzz about her and Neeson's chemistry.

Pamela Anderson Coyly Dishes on Liam Neeson Romance

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson called her and Liam Neeson's connection 'special.'

Ripa and Peterson attempted to get a clear-cut answer on whether her and Neeson are officially dating, however, Anderson refused to place a label on the situation. "Why does there have to be a status? I'm enjoying the moment and he’s not here to say anything, so I’ll just say I'm enjoying this and enjoying being around him. We just have a really special connection," Anderson declared.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson star alongside one another in 'The Naked Gun.'

The Last Showgirl actress also reacted live on air to comments made earlier in the week by Neeson about their relationship. During a joint interview on the Today show, Craig Melvin asked The Naked Gun costars what the "deal" regarding Anderson and Neeson's bond and recent "red carpet action."

Source: MEGA The A-listers' on-screen romance appeared to continue in real life.