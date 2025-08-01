or
Pamela Anderson Refuses to Define Liam Neeson Relationship: 'Why Does There Have to Be a Status?'

Photo of Pamela Anderson; picture of Liam Neeson.
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are in the 'early stages' of their romance, according to a source.

Profile Image

Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson didn't hesitate when it came to gushing over Liam Neeson in a new interview — though she's yet to put an exact label on their high-profile relationship.

During a guest appearance on the Friday, August 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Anderson coyly responded to questions from Kelly Ripa and Steve Patterson — who filled in for Mark Consuelos while he's "working on a show out in L.A." — about her "special connection" with Neeson.

Anderson and Neeson are said to have sparked a romance while starring alongside one another in The Naked Gun, which hit theaters on Friday. A source confirmed on Tuesday, July 29, that "it's a budding romance in the early stages."

Pamela Anderson Calls Liam Neeson 'One of My Favorite People'

Image of the actress coyly responded to rumors about her and Liam Neeson's relationship during an interview on 'Live.'
Source: MEGA

After discussing the intimate scenes featured in The Naked Gun, Ripa and Peterson pressed Anderson for comments on what it was like working with Neeson — and the bond that has visibly stemmed from it.

"I love Liam. He’s one of my favorite people," the Baywatch star expressed. "He’s incredible and he was so wonderful on the set too."

Calling the Taken actor "such a gentleman," Anderson recalled how Neeson was "always putting his coat around" her and making sure she "was OK" throughout the filming process.

"It was just really such a pleasure and such a joy... this delicious kind of mystery that’s been unfolding — which I really love being a part of," Anderson admitted, seeming to directly address online buzz about her and Neeson's chemistry.

Pamela Anderson Coyly Dishes on Liam Neeson Romance

Image of Pamela Anderson called her and Liam Neeson's connection 'special.'
Source: MEGA

Ripa and Peterson attempted to get a clear-cut answer on whether her and Neeson are officially dating, however, Anderson refused to place a label on the situation.

"Why does there have to be a status? I'm enjoying the moment and he’s not here to say anything, so I’ll just say I'm enjoying this and enjoying being around him. We just have a really special connection," Anderson declared.

Image of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson star alongside one another in 'The Naked Gun.'
Source: MEGA

The Last Showgirl actress also reacted live on air to comments made earlier in the week by Neeson about their relationship.

During a joint interview on the Today show, Craig Melvin asked The Naked Gun costars what the "deal" regarding Anderson and Neeson's bond and recent "red carpet action."

Image of the A-listers' on-screen romance appeared to continue in real life.
Source: MEGA

"You're both single right now. There's clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?" the famed NBC anchor asked, as Neeson yelled: "Craig!"

"I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry as two actors," Neeson replied, noting of their chemistry: "Like, 'Oh, this is nice. Let's not mold this. Let's just let it breathe,' and that's what we did."

Anderson informed Ripa and Peterson that she thought Neeson's remark about letting "it breathe" was "s---."

