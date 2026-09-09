Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Natural Look as She Stuns on Venice Film Festival Red Carpet: Photos
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson brought a fresh, summery look to the Venice Film Festival.
The 59-year-old stepped out for the Place to Be photocall on Wednesday, September 9, wearing a pale-blue printed dress as she posed for photographers during the star-studded festival.
Pamela Anderson Steps Out in Pale Blue
Anderson opted for a custom Monse dress covered in a delicate pear print for the daytime event.
The following design featured lace detailing along the neckline and hem, giving the light-blue look a romantic feel.
Pamela Anderson's Dress Features a Dramatic Cape
The standout detail of Anderson's look was the dress' flowing cape sleeves.
Attached with bows at each shoulder, the sleeves offered a softer spin on the slip-style silhouette that inspired the custom design. Anderson completed the ensemble with simple white pointed-toe pumps.
Pamela Anderson Puts Her Own Spin on a Runway Look
Anderson's custom dress was inspired by a design from Monse's Resort 2027 collection.
Her version maintained the original's pale-blue pear print and lace details while adding the dramatic shoulder bows and cape sleeves.
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Pamela Anderson Continues Her Fresh-Faced Beauty Era
The former Baywatch star kept her beauty look understated, allowing the whimsical dress to take center stage.
Anderson has become known in recent years for embracing a more natural approach to beauty on red carpets, often stepping out with minimal makeup while letting her signature blonde hair complete her look.
Pamela Anderson Is in Venice for 'Place to Be'
Anderson attended the photocall to promote her new movie, Place to Be, during the Venice Film Festival.
The film follows an elderly woman and a middle-aged man who form an unexpected bond during a cross-country journey from Chicago to New York as they accompany a lost racing pigeon back home.
Anderson stars alongside an ensemble cast, bringing a more understated performance to the project as she continues to take on roles beyond the bombshell image that first made her famous.
The appearance comes after several other colorful fashion moments from Anderson during her time in Venice, making her latest pale-blue ensemble another standout addition to her festival wardrobe.
Pamela Anderson Has Been Experimenting With Fashion
Anderson's Venice wardrobe is the latest example of her evolving approach to red carpet style. While she was once synonymous with bombshell glamour, she has recently embraced softer silhouettes, playful prints and unexpected colors alongside her pared-back beauty looks.
Her whimsical Monse dress continued that shift, proving Anderson isn't afraid to experiment while still keeping her style distinctly her own.