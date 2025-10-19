Pamela Anderson's Unforgettable Rise to Fame: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson's journey to stardom began in a most unconventional fashion. Anderson grew up in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada, but her big break came during a BC Lions Canadian Football League game. When the jumbotron at BC Place Stadium showcased her in a cropped Labatt's beer T-shirt, her life changed forever. That iconic moment propelled her into the limelight, eventually leading to a Playboy cover and the coveted role of C.J. Parker on Baywatch. Over the years, Anderson has starred in numerous projects, including V.I.P., Stacked and Barb Wire.

Today, Anderson reflects on her remarkable career with fondness. "I wouldn't change one thing about my life or I wouldn't be here," she told Deadline in November 2024. Continue reading for a closer look at how Anderson transitioned from a young dreamer to a household name.

Pamela Anderson Remembers the Jumbotron Moment

In a recent interview for Harper's Bazaar's All About Me series, Anderson recounted the moment that launched her career. "I got free tickets to a football game, and then the cameraman found me in the audience and put me up on the jumbotron," she shared in January. "It's funny because I remember seeing myself up on the big screen and thinking, 'Oh, you look old,' and I must have been, like, 22. Then I didn't think about it. My first reaction was, 'Oh my goodness,' and my second reaction was, 'Oh, I'm on the TV screen.'"

Life After the Jumbotron

At just 22, Anderson quickly became a spokesmodel for Labatt and graced the cover of Playboy in October 1989. Reflecting on that transformative time, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, saying, "People called, and Playboy called, and I came to L.A. It was my first plane ride." "I did not know that was the story," host Jimmy Fallon admitted. "They thought you were stunning on the jumbotron." Following her Playboy success, Anderson moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of more opportunities. She made her acting debut in a 1990 episode of Charles in Charge and secured the role of Lisa on Home Improvement the next year. In 1992, she joined the cast of Baywatch and remained part of the show until 1997. While Baywatch remains a defining role in her career, Anderson has also starred in The Last Showgirl, The Naked Gun and Broadway's Chicago.

Pamela Anderson's Career Is Just Getting Started

