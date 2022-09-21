Bodegas & Jeweled Bodices: OK!'s Exclusive Look Into Pamella Roland's Inspiration For Her 20th Anniversary NYFW Show & SS23 Collection

The hero silhouettes consisted of dramatic capes and sleeves, hand-draped chiffon and signature ballgowns. The brand specifically calls out their staple within the collection being "a strapless, shimmering, silver-draped fringe gown." They describe this as being "the perfect look to encompass the brand ethos and DNA, and represents the bold style of the Pamella Roland woman."

Roland continues to share her inspiration for both the NYFW show and the entirety of the SS23 line to OK! explaining, "It's about New York and it's about our dresses. We have dresses that we made years ago that we just made them a little bit more up to date." Although the collection has a hint of history to illustrate Roland's iconic style, the fashion designer and her team still made sure to inject newness within the wearability of the gowns by prioritizing wearer feedback. "We listen to our customers; That's why we're still here today, because we listen to what they want and they [evening gowns] have great fit — our fit is really good," Roland shares with passion.

In addition to setting an industry standard in fit, the brand has also made a name for themselves in style and comfort. "We've always heard we have the best corsets anywhere — you can wear them all day," she boasts. "It all came from me having one on one time, and I had to leave because I was being cut and I couldn’t breathe because of the corset. So I said, 'That's it. We have to make the perfect corset.' And over the years, everyone from actresses to brides they all say, 'Oh my gosh your corseting I could wear all day!'" Roland tells OK!.