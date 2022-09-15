Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart & Other Iconic Celebrities Attend Dennis Basso's SS2023 NYFW Show — Shop Now
New York Fashion Week 2022 may have come to an end, but not before showcasing the most show-stopping styles of the upcoming season.
On Monday, September 12, luxury clothing brand Dennis Basso debuted their spring/summer 2023 collection with an awe-inspiring runway event.
The most iconic celebrities — including Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart, Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger and Carmen Dell'Orefice — had a front row seat to the fashion show's delightful designs.
On the runway, each model strutted with a sense of grace, as the floral details, embroidery and feathered accessories drew together to embody the empowering modern day woman.
When drawing inspiration for the collection's elegant ensembles, Dennis Basso wanted to ensure each silhouette had its own sense of place and occasion.
With an overall theme of attending an evening in a gorgeous garden, the light shades of blues, whites and lavenders captured the enchanting mood the designer was striving for.
Between cocktail dresses to sip your next martini in and slim trousers for an upcoming business meeting, each style ensures you will feel your best self while expressing so in what you are wearing.
The delicate designs of the 40th anniversary collection include silk chiffon, gazar, duchess satin, point d'espirit and corded lace fabrics.
With a purpose to sweep you off your feet and take you from the dining room to an outdoor soiree, the body conscious and free-flowing styles are flattering for all shapes and sizes.
As stated in a press release, Dennis Basso's upcoming launch of styles "deliver on the promise that every woman should be the most beautiful bloom in their own garden."
The talented designer's lavish looks have been featured in red carpets and media galleries across the world, while also making for the most desirable evening wear and bridal silhouettes for many years.
Love Dennis Basso's garden-inspired collection? OK! helps you shop the luxury fashion brand directly through our site below!