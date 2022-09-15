Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart & Other Iconic Celebrities Attend Dennis Basso's SS2023 NYFW Show — Shop Now

New York Fashion Week 2022 may have come to an end, but not before showcasing the most show-stopping styles of the upcoming season.

On Monday, September 12, luxury clothing brand Dennis Basso debuted their spring/summer 2023 collection with an awe-inspiring runway event.

The most iconic celebrities — including Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart, Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger and Carmen Dell'Orefice — had a front row seat to the fashion show's delightful designs.

On the runway, each model strutted with a sense of grace, as the floral details, embroidery and feathered accessories drew together to embody the empowering modern day woman.