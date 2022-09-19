'The Side That's Not Sexy For Cameras.' Rachel Lindsay Abasolo Opens Up To OK! On Her Self-Care & Kim Crawford Wines Partnership

In today's day and age, self-care is a widely used term that can have a multitude of different definitions depending on who you ask. And the same goes for the term wellness. "Self-care might be a little bit more subjective, whereas wellness is more objective," the Kim Crawford Wines ambassador explains. "For self-care, it's personal to you; What makes you feel cared for? For me, that varies. Sometimes that is me meditating and doing yoga and letting it out in the sauna. Sometimes that's making a bubble bath, pouring a glass of wine and watching anything that's on Bravo. Sometimes that's ASMR — I'm so into ASMR lately — while I'm just laying in bed trying to fall asleep."

Although the 37-year-old is a big advocate for self-care and wellness, she admittedly opens up to us about her struggle with prioritizing it in her own life, telling OK!, "The only thing I'm doing daily is ASMR. My wellness is suffering, but I need to do more to make space for myself."

Being that ASMR is her daily non-negotiable, Lindsay Abasolo shares with us her favorite creators to watch when trying to relax. "I go to YouTube. There's two people that I really love: one is a girl named Simply Kel and another one is Beez ASRM. I love them both. I love the whispering, I love the tapping, I love the brushing. It's not for everybody, but for me, I can fall asleep in under 10 minutes. I could be driving and it calms me down. It makes me less anxious and so, for me, it's been life-changing."

On the other hand, Lindsay Abasolo explains, "Wellness is always, 'What am I doing to protect myself?' It's that mental piece. For me, it might be one of my self-care activities. It might be saying 'No' and doing what's best for me in the moment," she continues. "I would tell my younger self, it's okay to say 'No.' I'm still struggling with that at 37. You worry what's on the other side of saying 'No.' But it's okay for you to say 'No' and it's okay for you to make space and time for yourself. And I would also tell myself to relax. I try to do too much and I put too much on my plate — I always have. I'm a hustler and I'm a hard worker, but it's okay to hustle for yourself too sometimes. I feel like maybe I learned self-care later than I wanted to."

But taking care of yourself doesn't always have to mean completing a task, finding what makes you happy or drinking wine. "Sometimes my self-care is crying — like before I came here, I had a full cry," the dark-haired beauty admits. "But a good one! It's therapeutic. I needed it. It had been awhile and I was like, 'I need to let this out.' And I feel great right now!"