Pantless Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 'First Christmas' With Husband Benny Blanco: Photos
Dec. 5 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez kicked off the holidays in full cozy mode.
The singer and actress, 33, shared a warm timelapse clip on Instagram, celebrating what she called “our first Christmas as a married couple” with husband Benny Blanco.
In the sweet video, Gomez lounged in a sweatshirt and short, pantless-style bottoms as she leaned in to kiss Blanco while they decorated their Christmas tree.
The two sat on the floor surrounded by lights, ornaments and open boxes, fully locked into their at-home holiday moment.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.
One wrote, “Memories to remember for a lifetime 🥹💞,” while another added, “so freakin adorable 🥹 love yall ❤️.”
A third cheered, “SO magical, so so so happy for you❤️,” as a fourth admitted, “And now I’m crying (again).”
The post followed another cozy night Gomez recently shared, where she went braless in a ribbed white tank and roasted a marshmallow in her fireplace. She paired the look with tiny black shorts and a headband while holding her stick over the flames.
Earlier that evening, she wore a similar white tank while cuddling close to Blanco at dinner. The 37-year-old sipped his drink as the TV star rested a hand on his shoulder.
In other snapshots from her photo dump, Gomez rocked a black crop top and shorts while scrolling on her phone outside. She lounged on her patio couch in UGG slippers with her feet propped up on a table, soaking in the sun.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also recapped a handful of recent highlights, including attending Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet tour, relaxing under red light, making sushi at home and reading Conversations on Faith by Martin Scorsese and Antonio Spadaro.
Gomez gave Blanco plenty of love throughout the post too, including a cute clip where she played with his hair. “A kiss of life 🍭,” she captioned it. Blanco jumped into the comments with, “I love my baby.”
Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in California on September 27 after nearly two years of dating. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and more stars were there to celebrate the couple.
According to an insider, "everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night."
The source added, "The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."
The Disney Channel alum — who previously dated Justin Bieber — hasn’t held back when talking about her relationship with Blanco.
“I’ve never been loved this way,” she said in 2024, years after they first collaborated on songs like 2015’s “Same Old Love” and 2019’s “I Can't Get Enough.”
Gomez added, “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”