Pantless Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 'First Christmas' With Husband Benny Blanco: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez kicked off the holidays in full cozy mode. The singer and actress, 33, shared a warm timelapse clip on Instagram, celebrating what she called “our first Christmas as a married couple” with husband Benny Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

In the sweet video, Gomez lounged in a sweatshirt and short, pantless-style bottoms as she leaned in to kiss Blanco while they decorated their Christmas tree. The two sat on the floor surrounded by lights, ornaments and open boxes, fully locked into their at-home holiday moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared a cozy Christmas clip with Benny Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love. One wrote, “Memories to remember for a lifetime 🥹💞,” while another added, “so freakin adorable 🥹 love yall ❤️.” A third cheered, “SO magical, so so so happy for you❤️,” as a fourth admitted, “And now I’m crying (again).”

Article continues below advertisement

The post followed another cozy night Gomez recently shared, where she went braless in a ribbed white tank and roasted a marshmallow in her fireplace. She paired the look with tiny black shorts and a headband while holding her stick over the flames.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The couple decorated their tree while sitting on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier that evening, she wore a similar white tank while cuddling close to Blanco at dinner. The 37-year-old sipped his drink as the TV star rested a hand on his shoulder. In other snapshots from her photo dump, Gomez rocked a black crop top and shorts while scrolling on her phone outside. She lounged on her patio couch in UGG slippers with her feet propped up on a table, soaking in the sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also recapped a handful of recent highlights, including attending Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet tour, relaxing under red light, making sushi at home and reading Conversations on Faith by Martin Scorsese and Antonio Spadaro.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez said Benny Blanco is her 'best friend.'

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez gave Blanco plenty of love throughout the post too, including a cute clip where she played with his hair. “A kiss of life 🍭,” she captioned it. Blanco jumped into the comments with, “I love my baby.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair married in California in September.