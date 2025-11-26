Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Skimpy White Tank Top During Cozy Night In: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez ditched her typical glam for cozy attire during an evening indoors. In photos posted on Wednesday, November 26, the Disney alum, 33, went braless in a ribbed white tank as she roasted a marshmallow in her fireplace. Gomez paired her top with tiny black shorts and a headband as she carefully placed her stick in the flames.

Earlier, she sported a similar white tank top while cuddling next to her husband, Benny Blanco, at dinner. The 37-year-old sipped from his beverage as the TV star rested a hand on his shoulder. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Gomez donned a black crop top and shorts while scrolling through her phone under the sun. She lounged on her patio's couch in UGG slippers, with her feet on top of a table.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star recapped several other highlights as of late, including attending Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet tour, resting under red light, making sushi at home and reading a book called Conversations on Faith by Martin Scorsese and Antonio Spadaro. Gomez highlighted her husband on several occasions as well, including in a sweet clip toying with his hair. "A kiss of life 🍭," she captioned her post. Blanco commented, "I love my baby."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in California on Saturday, September 27, after approximately two years of dating. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and more celebs were in attendance for their friends' festivities. According to an insider, "everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night." "The vibe was so much fun," the source continued. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Taylor Swift Made a Speech at Selena Gomez's Wedding

