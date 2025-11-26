Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Skimpy White Tank Top During Cozy Night In: Photos
Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez ditched her typical glam for cozy attire during an evening indoors.
In photos posted on Wednesday, November 26, the Disney alum, 33, went braless in a ribbed white tank as she roasted a marshmallow in her fireplace.
Gomez paired her top with tiny black shorts and a headband as she carefully placed her stick in the flames.
Earlier, she sported a similar white tank top while cuddling next to her husband, Benny Blanco, at dinner. The 37-year-old sipped from his beverage as the TV star rested a hand on his shoulder.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, Gomez donned a black crop top and shorts while scrolling through her phone under the sun. She lounged on her patio's couch in UGG slippers, with her feet on top of a table.
The Wizards of Waverly Place star recapped several other highlights as of late, including attending Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet tour, resting under red light, making sushi at home and reading a book called Conversations on Faith by Martin Scorsese and Antonio Spadaro.
Gomez highlighted her husband on several occasions as well, including in a sweet clip toying with his hair.
"A kiss of life 🍭," she captioned her post.
Blanco commented, "I love my baby."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding
Gomez and Blanco tied the knot in California on Saturday, September 27, after approximately two years of dating. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short and more celebs were in attendance for their friends' festivities.
According to an insider, "everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night."
"The vibe was so much fun," the source continued. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."
Taylor Swift Made a Speech at Selena Gomez's Wedding
On the Monday, October 6, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift revealed she made a speech at the wedding but did not mention her upcoming nuptials with Travis Kelce.
"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," she confirmed despite the rumors. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"
The "Fate of Ophelia" singer gushed over seeing her longtime friend become a wife.
"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day," Swift expressed.