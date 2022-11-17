Paris Hilton Refutes Mom Kathy Hilton's Claims That The IVF Process Has Been A 'Struggle'

There seems to be some miscommunication between the Hilton ladies. Just the other day, Kathy Hilton gave the scoop on daughter Paris Hilton's plans to start a family, revealing she's having trouble getting pregnant via IVF — but the Simple Life alum said that's not the case.

"I have tons of embryos that are all just waiting. We've been stocking up," she told a photog as she and husband Carter Reum walked through an airport.