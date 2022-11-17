Paris Hilton Refutes Mom Kathy Hilton's Claims That The IVF Process Has Been A 'Struggle'
There seems to be some miscommunication between the Hilton ladies. Just the other day, Kathy Hilton gave the scoop on daughter Paris Hilton's plans to start a family, revealing she's having trouble getting pregnant via IVF — but the Simple Life alum said that's not the case.
"I have tons of embryos that are all just waiting. We've been stocking up," she told a photog as she and husband Carter Reum walked through an airport.
When asked if the IVF process was a "struggle" like her mom claimed, Paris replied, "I don't know where she got that. It's never been a struggle at all."
She concluded her quick chat with photog by telling women, "My advice is definitely to do IVF and you'll find the right person. I'm lucky I found my other half."
The claims the paparazzo was referring to was Kathy's recent declaration that it "breaks my heart" to hear her daughter hadn't conceived yet.
"I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" the Bravo scene-stealer shared. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."
Paris and Reum tied the knot last November in a multi-day affair, and the blonde beauty hasn't hesitated to express her feelings for the businessman on social media.
"To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife," she gushed in an Instagram post after they wed.
"There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again," continued the socialite. "I’m so excited for the future we will create together."
