or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Virginia Giuffre
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Virginia Giuffre Recalls 'Predator' Ghislaine Maxwell Recruiting Her From Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort at Age 16 in Sad Posthumous Memoir

Split photo of Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre wrote a tell-all memoir prior to her death by suicide earlier this year.

Profile Image

Oct. 15 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre revisited her traumatic past months before she committed suicide at age 41 in April.

The accuser of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recalled the moment her life changed for the worse in an emotional posthumous memoir titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

Completed in October 2024, Giuffre's book detailed the moment she was recruited by Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa during the summer of 2000. At the time, she was 16 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Virginia Giuffre said she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell at age 16.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre said she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell at age 16.

Giuffre said it was "weeks before" her 17th birthday when "a car slowed behind" her as she was "walking toward the Mar-a-Lago spa" on her way to work 25 years ago.

"I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in," an excerpt of her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair read. "In the car I didn’t see were two people I’d not yet met: a British socialite named Ghislaine Maxwell and her driver, Juan Alessi, whom she insisted on calling 'John.'"

She continued, "Alessi would later testify under oath that on this day, when Maxwell spotted me—my long blond hair, my slim build, and what he called my notably 'young' appearance— she commanded him from the back seat, 'Stop, John, stop!'"

"I didn’t know it yet, but once again, a predator was closing in," Giuffre, who had also been abused throughout her childhood, penned. "This one, however, would prove different from any I’d met before."

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Calls Ghislaine Maxwell an 'Apex Predator'

Image of Virginia Giuffre was hired to be Jeffrey Epstein's massage therapist at age 16.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre was hired to be Jeffrey Epstein's massage therapist at age 16.

The late trafficking advocate noted, "Unlike others who had abused me, this was an apex predator — as greedy and demanding on the inside as she appeared to be beautiful, poised, and self-assured on the outside."

"Maxwell says she knows a wealthy man — a longtime Mar-a-Lago member, she says — who is looking for a massage therapist to travel with him," Giuffre wrote, referring to Epstein.

The excerpt went on: "'Do you do massage on the side?' she asks. 'Oh, no,' I reply, worried I’ve given her the wrong impression. 'I'm not trained, but I hope to learn someday.' My lack of experience doesn’t concern her a bit. 'I’m sure you’d be terrific,' she insists, looking me up and down. 'Will you come for an interview?'"

While Giuffre "protested" the idea, Maxwell was unfazed and emphasized the important of her "desire to learn."

Giuffre ultimately agreed and had her father drive her to meet Epstein and his Palm Beach mansion — located less than two miles away from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

MORE ON:
Virginia Giuffre

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jeffery Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail for s-- trafficking.
Source: MEGA

Jeffery Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail for s-- trafficking.

Upon arrival, Maxwell told Giuffre that Epstein had "been waiting to meet you."

"Walking behind her, I tried not to stare at the walls, which were crowded with photos and paintings of nude women," Giuffre detailed.

After introducing the two, the teenager was instructed to give Epstein, then 47, a massage.

"Faced with Epstein’s bare backside, I looked to Maxwell for guidance. I had never gotten a massage before, let alone given one. But still I thought, 'Isn’t he supposed to be under a sheet?' Maxwell’s blasé expression indicated that nudity was normal. 'Calm down,' I told myself. 'Don’t blow this chance.' I wanted to be a good student," she expressed.

Image of Virginia Giuffre committed suicide after years of advocating for trafficking and abuse victims.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre committed suicide after years of advocating for trafficking and abuse victims.

After leaving Epstein's mansion, Giuffre returned home with a wave of unsettling feelings and "sensed" her mom noticing her "reddened face and neck" as she grew flushed with emotion.

"Before she could ask questions, I pleaded exhaustion and excused myself to take a shower. For what seemed like an hour, I sat on the wet tile floor and let my tears mix with the hot water pounding my skin," she recalled.

"Yes, I was sexually abused. My body was used in ways that did enormous damage to me," Giuffre confessed. "But the worst things Epstein and Maxwell did to me weren’t physical, but psychological. From the start, they manipulated me into participating in behaviors that ate away at me, eroding my ability to comprehend reality and preventing me from defending myself."

"I was about to spend more than two years in Epstein and Maxwell’s orbit. My job: to do whatever they asked whenever they asked it. There were no bars on the windows or locks on the doors. But I was a prisoner trapped in an invisible cage," the excerpt concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.