TRUE CRIME NEWS Virginia Giuffre Recalls 'Predator' Ghislaine Maxwell Recruiting Her From Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort at Age 16 in Sad Posthumous Memoir Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre wrote a tell-all memoir prior to her death by suicide earlier this year. Rebecca Friedman Oct. 15 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre revisited her traumatic past months before she committed suicide at age 41 in April. The accuser of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recalled the moment her life changed for the worse in an emotional posthumous memoir titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. Completed in October 2024, Giuffre's book detailed the moment she was recruited by Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa during the summer of 2000. At the time, she was 16 years old.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre said she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell at age 16.

Giuffre said it was "weeks before" her 17th birthday when "a car slowed behind" her as she was "walking toward the Mar-a-Lago spa" on her way to work 25 years ago. "I wish I could say that I sensed that something evil was tracking me, but as I headed into the building, I had no inkling of the danger I was in," an excerpt of her memoir obtained by Vanity Fair read. "In the car I didn’t see were two people I’d not yet met: a British socialite named Ghislaine Maxwell and her driver, Juan Alessi, whom she insisted on calling 'John.'" She continued, "Alessi would later testify under oath that on this day, when Maxwell spotted me—my long blond hair, my slim build, and what he called my notably 'young' appearance— she commanded him from the back seat, 'Stop, John, stop!'" "I didn’t know it yet, but once again, a predator was closing in," Giuffre, who had also been abused throughout her childhood, penned. "This one, however, would prove different from any I’d met before."

Virginia Giuffre Calls Ghislaine Maxwell an 'Apex Predator'

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre was hired to be Jeffrey Epstein's massage therapist at age 16.

The late trafficking advocate noted, "Unlike others who had abused me, this was an apex predator — as greedy and demanding on the inside as she appeared to be beautiful, poised, and self-assured on the outside." "Maxwell says she knows a wealthy man — a longtime Mar-a-Lago member, she says — who is looking for a massage therapist to travel with him," Giuffre wrote, referring to Epstein. The excerpt went on: "'Do you do massage on the side?' she asks. 'Oh, no,' I reply, worried I’ve given her the wrong impression. 'I'm not trained, but I hope to learn someday.' My lack of experience doesn’t concern her a bit. 'I’m sure you’d be terrific,' she insists, looking me up and down. 'Will you come for an interview?'" While Giuffre "protested" the idea, Maxwell was unfazed and emphasized the important of her "desire to learn." Giuffre ultimately agreed and had her father drive her to meet Epstein and his Palm Beach mansion — located less than two miles away from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Source: MEGA Jeffery Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail for s-- trafficking.

Upon arrival, Maxwell told Giuffre that Epstein had "been waiting to meet you." "Walking behind her, I tried not to stare at the walls, which were crowded with photos and paintings of nude women," Giuffre detailed. After introducing the two, the teenager was instructed to give Epstein, then 47, a massage. "Faced with Epstein’s bare backside, I looked to Maxwell for guidance. I had never gotten a massage before, let alone given one. But still I thought, 'Isn’t he supposed to be under a sheet?' Maxwell’s blasé expression indicated that nudity was normal. 'Calm down,' I told myself. 'Don’t blow this chance.' I wanted to be a good student," she expressed.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre committed suicide after years of advocating for trafficking and abuse victims.