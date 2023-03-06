Paris Hilton Reveals Ex Threatened To Dump Her If She Didn't Film Infamous Sex Tape: 'I Felt Uncomfortable'
These days, Paris Hilton is adored by millions for her over-the-top fashion choices and hilarious reality shows, but she first rose to fame when ex Rick Salomon released their sex tape in 2004.
The socialite discussed the ordeal in her upcoming memoir, noting she felt coerced into the act by the professional poker player.
"He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it," the mom-of-one, 42, wrote of how he propositioned her.
"I always told him, 'I can’t. It’s too embarrassing," she continued. "He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games."
After agreeing to being filmed in 2001 when she was just 19 years old, Hilton found out he was trying to earn a pretty penny off the video — a revelation that made her feel "instantly in ruins."
"He said he had every right to sell something that belonged to him — something that had a lot of financial value," the blonde beauty explained. "More value than my privacy, obviously. My dignity. My future. Shame, loss and stark terror swept over me."
The tape was leaked in 2003, with Salomon, 55, publishing it the following year. After multiple lawsuits were thrown around but eventually dismissed, it was agreed the Simple Life alum would be given $400,000 and a portion of the video's profits, but in 2016, she told British GQ, "I never received a dime from it.
"It's just dirty money and he should give it all to some charity for the sexually abused or something," she added of not even wanting the earnings. "To be honest, I don't even think about it anymore."
Page Six published the text, which was first obtained by The Times of London.
Paris: The Memoir hits shelves on Tuesday, March 14.