Paris Hilton Reveals Ex Threatened To Dump Her If She Didn't Film Infamous Sex Tape: 'I Felt Uncomfortable'

"He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it," the mom-of-one, 42, wrote of how he propositioned her.

"I always told him, 'I can’t. It’s too embarrassing," she continued. "He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games."