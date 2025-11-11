or
Paris Jackson Reveals She Has a Hole in Her Nose From Drug Use — But Refuses Plastic Surgery After Nearly 6 Years of Sobriety

Source: MEGA;@parisjacksononbrasil/TikTok

Paris Jackson revealed her perforated septum and why she's avoided surgery after six years sober.

Nov. 11 2025, Updated 7:24 a.m. ET

Paris Jackson revealed she has a hole in her nose due to past drug use.

“I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said in a social media video reshared by a TikTok fan page on Sunday, November 9. “I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”

Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, held a light to her nostril to reveal the hollow opening. She explained that a perforated septum is “slightly different” from a deviated septum, which Healthline describes as a condition where a hole develops in the septum, probably due to injury or cocaine use.

When it comes to how it happened, she didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“It’s exactly where you think it’s from," she said.

“Don’t do drugs kids,” she added, pointing straight at the camera. “Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Source: @parisjacksononbrasil/TikTok
Paris revealed she’s been dealing with the condition since she was “about” 20, calling it stressful — especially while recording music. She even joked that she “can stick a spaghetti noodle” through her nose and have it curve out the other side.

She also shared why she refuses to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage.

“You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that," she said, explaining she’s “almost six years sober,” and protecting that milestone comes before any cosmetic fix.

Just last month, Paris spoke about her sobriety journey while accepting the Shining Star Award at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. Friendly House is a long-running recovery organization that supports women healing from addiction, trauma and alcoholism.

During her speech, she got candid about the quiet effort she makes behind the scenes.

"Most of the service work I do is one-on-one. I don't typically make a spectacle of it because my life simply depends on it and because it is also part of my spiritual foundation," she said.

Source: MEGA

She went on to explain how sobriety reshaped her entire outlook.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one," Paris said.

She compared early sobriety to “getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact,” adding that she’s now learning to handle life “on life's terms.”

Paris wrapped her speech by thanking the community that stood by her: "Along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same."

Earlier this year, she marked another milestone with an emotional Instagram post.

"Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she wrote. "Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today."

