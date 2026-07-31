Paris Jackson Brushes Off Critics' Insulting Remark About Singer's Music 'Not Suiting Her' With Fiery Response
July 31 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Paris Jackson fired back at critics who claimed her music doesn't "suit" her, delivering a fiery response to the online backlash.
"I’m happier when I don’t read comments," Jackson, 28, began in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 31. "So lately I haven’t really been doing that as much [but] every now and then I’ll be made aware of one."
Paris Jackson Clapped Back at Haters
Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, read a social media comment she received that said, "Music that doesn't suit you is just like a guy that isn’t right for you."
Paris is currently on tour with Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen's band The Pretty Reckless, and included a recent onstage clip of herself performing a trumpet solo.
'I'm a Little Confused'
"So as far as the 'music that doesn’t suit me bit,' this person means either one of two things: me covering a f------ Dan Reeder song and having fun and doing a trumpet solo or the grunge s--- that I’ve been doing. Which I’m a little confused [about] because what music suits me if those two don’t, because f------ look at me,” she said as she zoomed out the camera and gave her followers a full look at her outfit.
Paris has never shied away from responding to critics. In May, she shut down claims that she was a "spoiled brat," explaining her late father instilled a strong work ethic in her from a young age.
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Paris Jackson Defended Herself Against 'Spoiled Brat' Claims
"There was a lot about my upbringing that was silver spoon-esque, but there was so much of it that had to be earned. Like there was very much a focus on developing a work ethic," she said during an appearance on Jack Osbourne's "Trying Not to Die" podcast. "And so I did see something recently where it's like, ‘You don't have to work,' and it's like no, I do. I really do. Because I'm like a shark. If I stop moving, I'll die. It makes me happy to move and work and be productive."
Paris called the "Thriller" artist, who died at age 50 in 2009, her "best friend," noting she no longer feels pressure to share personal details about him on social media on significant milestones like his birthday or Father's Day.
Paris Jackson Says Her Relationship With Her Father Is 'No One's Business'
"I'm now learning I can have my own personal relationship and I'm allowed to be private about it and I'm now like, my relationship is the most beautiful relationship ever," she told the outlet. "I'm in a very beautiful spot with my dad and I love that and it's no one's business and I don't have to share that with anybody. And there's a lot of freedom in that, which is really cool."