Paris Jackson Breaks Cover After Scoring Huge Courtroom Victory in Her Ongoing Battle Against Michael Jackson's Estate: Photos

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Paris Jackson is stepping back into the spotlight after a major legal win in her ongoing fight tied to the estate of her father, Michael Jackson. The singer was spotted in Los Angeles, Calif., near what appeared to be a garage connected to a music studio, while unloading music gear from her car with a male companion. Paris prepares to drop her upcoming project "Teenage Drama" on Friday, May 22.

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Source: MEGA Paris Jackson was seen in Los Angeles after a major legal win tied to her father’s estate.

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For the low-key outing, Paris kept things casual in denim shorts, a white T-shirt, a green plaid overshirt and a vintage-style cap. She finished the look with khaki boots and a sling bag. At one point, the man — who appeared to be roughly her height and had curly hair — briefly checked on her neck, a spot that recently sparked online concern due to its “weird” appearance. The two then shared a hug before Paris was seen touching the same area.

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Source: MEGA The singer appears to be gearing up for her upcoming project.

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The sighting comes just days after Paris secured a significant courtroom decision in her legal dispute involving her father’s estate.

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According to court documents obtained on May 13, a Los Angeles judge ruled that $625,000 in bonus payments made by executors John Branca and John McClain to third-party law firms must be "returned to the estate." "Ms. Jackson's objection to the $625,000 of bonus payments made in the second six months of 2018 is sustained. The bonus payments are not approved; they are disallowed," the order stated.

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Source: MEGA A friend was seen examining Paris Jackson’s neck after fans recently pointed out its 'weird' appearance.

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The ruling also confirmed that Paris, 28, may pursue reimbursement for legal fees tied to her objection. "Ms. Jackson may bring a motion for her reasonable attorneys' fees and costs under the common fund theory for her meritorious objection to the executors' fee petition," the court document added. Following the decision, attorneys representing the estate acknowledged the outcome in a statement, noting they "disagree with the decision, we fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly."

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Source: MEGA A judge ruled that $625,000 in bonus payments must be returned to the estate.

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A spokesperson for Paris also responded, calling the verdict a major step forward. "She has always been focused on what's best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them."

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Source: MEGA The court also allowed Paris Jackson to seek reimbursement for legal fees.

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The statement continued with strong criticism of how the estate has been managed, adding: "After years of delay, the Jackson family will finally get the transparency and accountability measures Paris has fought for. The Jackson estate is supposed to be a prudent, fiscally responsible entity that supports the Jackson family – not a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies. After months of engaging in sexist, scorched-earth tactics against a beneficiary, it's time for John Branca to acknowledge his many missteps and act in the best interest of the family he has a fiduciary duty to protect."

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Source: MEGA Paris Jackson's spokesperson called the ruling a 'massive win' for the Jackson family.

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Estate attorneys have declined to comment further on the matter. Paris, along with her brothers Prince, 29, and Bigi, 24, is a beneficiary of the estate. She has previously accused the executors of mismanaging funds for personal gain, claims they have denied.