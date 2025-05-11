Paris Jackson Will 'Write Her Own Vows' Ahead of Wedding to Justin Long: 'She Will Likely Mention Her Dad at Some Point'
Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, are planning their wedding after confirming their engagement in December 2024.
While the couple has kept private about where and when they will be married, an insider revealed Jackson “will write her own vows” and will likely include her late father and musical legend, Michael Jackson.
Paris Jackson Still Feels 'Incredibly Close' to Michael Jackson
“So it’s likely she will mention her dad at some point because she always talks about how much Michael would love Justin,” the source continued. “Paris has a lot of her dad’s jewelry, so she may want to incorporate that into her wedding look to feel closer to him when she walks down the aisle.”
Though Michael died 15 years ago in 2009, the insider noted, “No matter how much she honors him, it’s still going to be a bittersweet moment without her dad by her side,” adding, “There’s no way around that.”
Paris was only 11 years old when her dad died — however, the insider said, “She still feels incredibly close to him,” which is why it’s “important to her that he be a big presence” on her big day.
“A lot of ideas are being thrown around, like having a chair reserved for him with a photo of him on it or having his music be a part of the night,” the insider noted of what the nod to Paris’ father could look like.
Paris and Justin, a songwriter and producer, first got together in June 2023, but they had a professional relationship beforehand, as her now-fiancé worked alongside her for her 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
- Paris Jackson Admits It's 'Terrifying' to Plan a Wedding Following Engagement to Justin Long: 'A Big Leap!'
- Paris Jackson 'Knows' Her Late Father Michael 'Would Approve' of Her 'Soulmate' Justin Long
- Paris Jackson Is Engaged! Singer Reveals Fiancé Justin Long's Proposal in Sweet Birthday Post: 'Couldn't Dream of Anyone More Perfect'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Paris Jackson Says Getting Engaged Was 'Terrifying'
In March, the model-actress spoke with a news outlet during Elton John’s 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where she was asked if she was on “cloud nine” about her engagement.
“It’s terrifying,” Paris responded. “It’s a big leap. It’s exciting, and it’s thrilling, and it’s a big step. I know I’m making the right choice, which is a good feeling.”
When the reporter asked how wedding planning was going, the King of Pop’s daughter divulged how “wonderful” it has been, adding, “I just picked a wedding planner. He’s super nice. He’s absolutely wonderful.”
Paris Jackson and Justin Long Designed Her Engagement Ring Together
When asked about the vibe of her wedding dress, the Habit actress said, “I can’t say.” She is, however, searching for venues and the perfect gown with her wedding planner.
As for her engagement ring, Paris revealed she and Justin “designed it together” and made sure that it incorporated “a lot of little details.”
She added, “I wanted to do something that was, you know, I really like sustainability. I’m big into activism and things like that.”
The insider spoke with Life & Style about Paris and Justin.