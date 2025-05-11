Paris Jackson Will 'Write Her Own Vows' Ahead of Wedding to Justin Long: 'She Will Likely Mention Her Dad at Some Point'

“So it’s likely she will mention her dad at some point because she always talks about how much Michael would love Justin,” the source continued. “Paris has a lot of her dad’s jewelry, so she may want to incorporate that into her wedding look to feel closer to him when she walks down the aisle.”

Though Michael died 15 years ago in 2009, the insider noted, “No matter how much she honors him, it’s still going to be a bittersweet moment without her dad by her side,” adding, “There’s no way around that.”

Paris was only 11 years old when her dad died — however, the insider said, “She still feels incredibly close to him,” which is why it’s “important to her that he be a big presence” on her big day.