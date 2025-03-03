NEWS Paris Jackson Admits It's 'Terrifying' to Plan a Wedding Following Engagement to Justin Long: 'A Big Leap!' Source: MEGA Paris Jackson revealed her wedding plans after getting engaged to music producer Justin Long.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson is officially in wedding planning mode! The 26-year-old model opened up about her upcoming nuptials to music producer Justin Long while attending the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson is getting ready to marry music producer Justin Long.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s terrifying. It’s a big leap. It’s exciting and it’s thrilling and it’s a big step. I know I am making the right choice, which is a good feeling,” she shared in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson revealed that things are moving along smoothly, adding, “It’s going wonderful. I just picked a wedding planner, he is super nice. His name is Mark Seed. He is absolutely wonderful — working on venues and dresses.” When asked about the “vibe” of her dress, she answered, “I can’t say yet.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram The singer recently shared that wedding planning is 'terrifying' but exciting.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackson also flashed her engagement ring, revealing that she and Jean Dousset, who is the great, great-grandson of Louis Cartier, designed it together with personal touches that made it extra special. “I really like sustainability and eco-friendly stuff. Seven is my lucky number and it is incorporated into it. There’s a lot of little details in there. There’s a seven on either side, made of seven stones, and then there’s seven stones around the halo,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

For the event, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe stunned in a sheer Zuhair Murad Spring 2024 couture gown, featuring intricate embroidery and a flowing silhouette. The wedding update comes after Paris announced the couple’s engagement as she posted a series of sweet snaps — including one of the proposal itself — as a tribute to Justin on his December 6 birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram The couple has been dating since 2022 but kept their relationship mostly private.

Article continues below advertisement

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you,” she captioned the post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While Paris publicly confirmed the engagement in at the time, eagle-eyed fans already spotted a ring on her left hand as early as September 2024 at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside the proposal pic — where Justin got down on one knee in an ornate gilded room — Paris also shared more behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram Stories. One shot captured Justin sliding the ring onto her finger, while another showed the couple sealing the moment with a kiss.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Paris’ excitement about walking down the aisle, her family isn’t completely on board, as they’re reportedly nervous that Justin might be in it for the wrong reasons. “Her family is worried about his intentions because Paris is set to come into nearly a billion dollars when she turns 33 thanks to her inheritance,” the source told Life & Style. Because of that, they’re pushing for Paris and Justin to lock in an “iron-clad prenup” before saying “I do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson's family reportedly wants her to sign a prenup since she’s set to inherit a fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

“But Paris is so head over heels who knows what she will do,” the source explained. “She doesn’t care that much about money, so it is conceivable that she’d do something impetuous.” However, “Justin has given no signs that he isn’t sincere,” the source said. “He does seem crazy in love with her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, Paris feels the same way. “She’s fallen in love a lot over the years, but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate,” the source continued. “It’s not just the love of music that they share, he’s also very intentional and spiritual, she knows her dad would approve.”