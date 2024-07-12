Jonathan Owens 'Can't Wait' to Watch Wife Simone Biles Compete in the 2024 Olympics: 'She's Been Killing It'

"She's been killing it," he continues. "It's awesome to see how people react to her, and even just sitting in the stands and watching everyone else watch her, and as soon as she gets up, everyone pulls their phones out — to witness it is great for me. I'm biased, but I get to see it every day and see the training and everything she goes through."

When the gymnast, 27, competed during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she ended up withdrawing to prioritize her health as she dealt with a case of the "twisties," where the body and mind fall out of sync. This time around, it seems like she's ready to get back out there.

"Continue to have fun and smile through it — and do it for yourself and not everyone else," Owens says of the biggest advice he gives his wife. "That's the biggest thing — you have to have fun with it because when you're not having fun, you're letting other people influence what you're doing, and you're not doing it for yourself. You begin to get stressed with it, and it takes the joy out of it. You have to make sure you're having fun with what you're doing. That's the biggest thing I always tell her. Always think positive thoughts and don't stop having fun — and smile through it!"