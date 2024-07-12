Jonathan Owens 'Can't Wait' to Watch Wife Simone Biles Compete in the 2024 Olympics: 'She's Been Killing It'
Jonathan Owens is one supportive hubby!
Simone Biles heads to Paris, France, to compete in the 2024 Olympics in July, and the football star, 28, is excited to root for her every step of the way.
"I can't wait! I've been to every competition she's had this past season, and I'm gaining more knowledge about gymnastics. I have the scoring and everything down, so I can't wait to watch her get out there and do her thing," the NFL player, who kicked off his partnership as the new face of GoodSport, the naturally powered sports drink, on July 9, exclusively tells OK!.
"She's been killing it," he continues. "It's awesome to see how people react to her, and even just sitting in the stands and watching everyone else watch her, and as soon as she gets up, everyone pulls their phones out — to witness it is great for me. I'm biased, but I get to see it every day and see the training and everything she goes through."
When the gymnast, 27, competed during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she ended up withdrawing to prioritize her health as she dealt with a case of the "twisties," where the body and mind fall out of sync. This time around, it seems like she's ready to get back out there.
"Continue to have fun and smile through it — and do it for yourself and not everyone else," Owens says of the biggest advice he gives his wife. "That's the biggest thing — you have to have fun with it because when you're not having fun, you're letting other people influence what you're doing, and you're not doing it for yourself. You begin to get stressed with it, and it takes the joy out of it. You have to make sure you're having fun with what you're doing. That's the biggest thing I always tell her. Always think positive thoughts and don't stop having fun — and smile through it!"
Though Biles and Owens are involved in different sports, they aren't afraid to give one another tips along the way. "She has told me when I felt like I wasn't at my best performance, that maybe I should go talk to a sports psychiatrist or get some sports therapy," he admits. "Just because one of the most important muscles is your brain, and your brain controls everything. If your mind is off, you can think yourself into an injury and it could slow you down. She thought I should go talk to someone just because she could tell, and she's seen me at my best. She knows when something isn't right."
"She was like, 'I think you should go talk to someone to help you figure it out.' That was very important to me because that was the first time in my life I went to a sports therapist, and it was right before last season and that was my best season in the NFL," he adds. "It was one of those types of conversations that changed the trajectory of my life and career. I went and got my first touchdown last year, which was amazing — on Thanksgiving when my family was watching."
Though the pair trains in contrasting ways, Owens does join his lady once in a while. "I go to the gym to watch their practice, but I might do abs with them," he confesses. "It's still different from anything I do because I'm not 105 pounds, you know? The number of abs they do is completely different from football, so I let her have that one. I'm like, 'Yeah, babe!'"
"The way she trains is by going to the gym and flipping, so I've done one of her workouts before, but it's totally different. I'm like, 'You got this. I'm going to stay away,'" he quips. "I'm not trying to get hurt!"
- Cash Warren Reveals Wife Jessica Alba 'Absolutely' Gives Her 'Input and Advice' When It Comes to His Company Pair of Thieves
- 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Says Heather and Josh Altman 'May Have' Set Her Up With a New Man
- Hannah Brown Is 'Open' to Returning to Reality TV After 'Bachelorette' and 'DWTS' Stints: 'Who Knows What Will Happen!'
Since Owens, who has a sickle cell trait that puts him at an oxygen deficit making hydration, is a star football player, he always wants to be in the best shape possible — and part of his routine includes chugging GoodSport, a female founded and Chicago-based brand and naturally powered sports drink.
Owens' relationship with the brand began during training camp in 2023 after the sports drink he'd been using weren't doing the trick and keeping him hydrated. He researched to find a better option and found GoodSport, with their proven hydration efficacy and natural ingredients. Sure enough, he felt the difference and saw significant improvement in his performance — both on and off the field.
"When it's hot outside and I'm running around, I felt my calf start twitching, so it would affect my performance. When you're not hydrated, you deal with some of those side effects," he shares. "Other sports drinks weren't helping, and since I am in the NFL, you always want to be your best. When I found GoodSport, I loved everything they stood for. We felt that our vision aligned. I obviously tried it and loved it. It tastes good, and it has a bunch of electrolytes. I reached out, and they replied, and the partnership flourished from there!"
"It was the first sports drink that I had heard that actually used electrolytes extracted from milk, but they extract the lactose as well, so it's lactose free," he continues. "That piqued my interest, and then just talking with them and their willingness to reach back out. The whole team is fun and has great energy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
GoodSport Founder/CEO Michelle McBride is also pleased with the collaboration. "We got to know each other, and it's been wonderful. Jonathan reached out and wanted to learn more, and he was using it already and seeing the benefits," she explains. "It's not in his head — we have peer reviewed published research, showing that the unique electrolyte profile in GoodSport hydrates better and for longer. I am thrilled he sees the real benefit from it! We're also a brand of values, and we're a mission-based brand, and Jonathan really embodies those values. We care a lot about creating a more positive sports culture and just celebrating the life lessons from sports and creating more accessibility in sports. The whole thing made sense, and we're thrilled to be partnering with him!"