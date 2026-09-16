Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Cheers On Boyfriend Jackson Olson During His 'DWTS' Debut

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Jackson Olson had one special person cheering him on as he made his Dancing with the Stars debut - his girlfriend, Maggie Sajak. The 28-year-old hit the ballroom on Tuesday, September 15, for the show's Season 35 premiere, where he performed a high-energy Savannah Bananas-themed cha-cha with professional partner Emma Slater, 37. The pair danced to the Spice Girls’ iconic “Wannabe” and earned a score of 15 out of 30.

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Maggie Sajak Showed Her Support for Jackson Olson During His ‘DWTS’ Debut

Source: @JACKSONOLSON_/INSTAGRAM and @MAGGIESAJAK/INSTAGRAM Maggie Sajak gushed over Jackson Olson after his first ‘DWTS’ performance.

As the routine ended, the cameras cut to the front row, where Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, proudly watched her boyfriend. “It is the Dancing with the Stars season premiere. I am so excited to go watch Jackson perform,” she said on her Instagram Stories earlier. “He’s just going to do incredible. He’s been working so hard, he’s been so busy, and he’s handling it all with just such grace. I could not be more proud of him," she added. Maggie also predicted that Jackson and Emma would be “absolutely amazing” in their first routine. “I cannot wait to watch him shine,” she gushed, adding, “I cannot wait for everyone to see what they’ve been working on, but you gotta make sure to vote.”

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Jackson and Maggie's Relationship Began With an Instagram DM

Source: @JACKSONOLSON_/INSTAGRAM Jackson Olson earned a 15 out of 30 for his performance with Emma Slater.

The couple’s public romance began earlier this year when they went Instagram official with a sweet photo in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World. Jackson jokingly captioned the April post, “Applications closed✅.” In a video shared on Instagram, the baseball player explained that he and Maggie first connected after both attending a Dodgers playoff game on October 16 of the previous year. According to The Wheel of Fortune correspondent, they had followed each other on social media about a month before the game. “Then someone DM’d someone. Doesn’t matter who, and the other person DM’d back. We waved at each other,” Maggie recalled.

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Source: @JACKSONOLSON_/INSTAGRAM and @MAGGIESAJAK/INSTAGRAM Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson previously opened up about their first meeting.

Jackson added that Maggie agreed to grab a drink with him before they returned to their respective seats. “But as they say, the rest is history,” he said. Despite living on opposite sides of the country, with Maggie based in Los Angeles and Jackson in Savannah, Georgia, the couple said they’re making long-distance work.

Source: @JACKSONOLSON_/INSTAGRAM and @MAGGIESAJAK/INSTAGRAM Maggie Sajak proudly cheered on boyfriend Jackson Olson during his 'DWTS' debut.