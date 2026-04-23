Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Confirms Relationship With Savannah Bananas Star Jackson Olson

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Maggie Sajak, the 31-year-old daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, has confirmed her relationship with Jackson Olson, a 28-year-old player for the Savannah Bananas. The announcement took place on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, where Maggie shared a cozy photo of the couple at Disneyland.

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Source: MEGA Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, confirmed her relationship with Jackson Olson.

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Who Is Jackson Olson?

In the picture, Maggie wore Minnie Mouse ears, paired with a white T-shirt and black skirt, while Jackson complemented her style with a backwards hat, sunglasses, a graphic tee, and gym shorts. The couple's affectionate pose sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan expressed, “This is so sweet! So happy for you! 🥹,” while another added, “Such a beautiful couple😍.”

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Source: @jacksonolson/Instagram The couple shared a playful and affectionate photo online.

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A Playful Romance Goes Public

Source: MEGA Fans reacted with excitement to the relationship reveal.

Jackson playfully captioned the photo, “Applications closed ✅,” referencing a previous TikTok where he humorously sought a girlfriend. In December 2025, he invited fans to apply for the position, listing reasons to date him, including a promise of a trip to Disneyland. This lighthearted approach has made him a fan favorite.

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Maggie Sajak’s Past Relationship Timeline

Source: MEGA Prior to her current relationship, Maggie Sajak dated Scottish actor Ross McCall.

Prior to her relationship with Jackson, Maggie dated Scottish actor Ross McCall, who is significantly older at 50. Their romance became public in April 2024 when Us Weekly obtained photos of the couple sharing a kiss during an outing in Los Angeles. Fans initially speculated about their relationship based on flirty social media exchanges, including Ross calling Maggie a “beauty.”

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