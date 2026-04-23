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Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Confirms Relationship With Savannah Bananas Star Jackson Olson

Composite photo of Maggie Sajak & Jackson Olson
Source: MEGA; @jacksonolson/Instagram

Maggie Sajak confirmed her relationship in a Disneyland post.

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April 23 2026, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

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Maggie Sajak, the 31-year-old daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, has confirmed her relationship with Jackson Olson, a 28-year-old player for the Savannah Bananas. The announcement took place on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, where Maggie shared a cozy photo of the couple at Disneyland.

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Image of Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, confirmed her relationship with Jackson Olson.
Source: MEGA

Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, confirmed her relationship with Jackson Olson.

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Who Is Jackson Olson?

Source: @jacksonolson/Instagram

In the picture, Maggie wore Minnie Mouse ears, paired with a white T-shirt and black skirt, while Jackson complemented her style with a backwards hat, sunglasses, a graphic tee, and gym shorts. The couple's affectionate pose sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One fan expressed, “This is so sweet! So happy for you! 🥹,” while another added, “Such a beautiful couple😍.”

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Image of The couple shared a playful and affectionate photo online.
Source: @jacksonolson/Instagram

The couple shared a playful and affectionate photo online.

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A Playful Romance Goes Public

Image of Fans reacted with excitement to the relationship reveal.
Source: MEGA

Fans reacted with excitement to the relationship reveal.

Jackson playfully captioned the photo, “Applications closed ✅,” referencing a previous TikTok where he humorously sought a girlfriend. In December 2025, he invited fans to apply for the position, listing reasons to date him, including a promise of a trip to Disneyland. This lighthearted approach has made him a fan favorite.

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Maggie Sajak’s Past Relationship Timeline

Image of Prior to her current relationship, Maggie Sajak dated Scottish actor Ross McCall.
Source: MEGA

Prior to her current relationship, Maggie Sajak dated Scottish actor Ross McCall.

Prior to her relationship with Jackson, Maggie dated Scottish actor Ross McCall, who is significantly older at 50. Their romance became public in April 2024 when Us Weekly obtained photos of the couple sharing a kiss during an outing in Los Angeles.

Fans initially speculated about their relationship based on flirty social media exchanges, including Ross calling Maggie a “beauty.”

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Celebrity Couples Continue to Trend

Maggie’s relationship with Jackson adds to a year filled with notable celebrity romances. In 2024, several couples have captured attention, including Joey Graziadei proposing to Kelsey Anderson and Joan Vassos accepting a proposal from Chock Chapple, the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

Maggie has made multiple appearances on Wheel of Fortune with her father, stepping into the spotlight during significant moments such as in 2020 when she served as the “special letter toucher” while Pat recovered from surgery.

Pat and his wife Lesly Brown have been married since 1989 and share two children, Maggie and Patrick, who is a physician.

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