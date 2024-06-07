OK Magazine
Pat Sajak Signs Off in Emotional Final 'Wheel of Fortune' Episode: 'The Time Has Come to Say Goodbye'

By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Pat Sajak is moving on from Wheel of Fortune, as he hosted his last episode, which is set to air on Friday, June 7.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he began. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

Pat Sajak's last episode airs on June 7.

The host, 77, added that his mission was to make the half-hour game show "a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."

"It became more than that," he added, stating that "kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations."

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," he concluded. "Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

The TV star has been hosting the series since 1981.

Sajak, who started hosting the series in 1981, made the shocking announcement he was stepping down from his role in June 2023. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my lastIt’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)," he wrote at the time.

It was later revealed that Ryan Seacrest will be taking over his job, while Sajak's co-host Vanna White will continue through the 2025-2026 season.

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by," White said while holding back tears. "You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Vanna White wrote a nice note about Pat Sajak.

Seacrest previously praised the duo as he gears up to take on the coveted role.

“Pat is a legend, but coming in there and giving a lot of money to these contestants really is the best part of the whole thing,” the 49-year-old told Good Morning America in September 2023. “I’m shouting out the puzzles and my dog is staring at me. I’m also practicing the hosting part in my living room just to make sure I have the rules down.”

Ryan Seacrest will take over for Pat Sajak.

