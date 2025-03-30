Ryan Seacrest Gets Playfully Headlocked by 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant
What happens when a former pro wrestler meets Ryan Seacrest on the set of Wheel of Fortune? Let’s just say it’s a recipe for an unforgettable moment! During the episode that aired on March 24, the legendary host allowed “Big” Bill Page to unleash his wrestling skills.
As Seacrest, 50, probed Page about his past life in the ring, he asked the contestant if he wanted to show off his signature move. Before he knew it, our favorite TV personality was caught in a chokehold!
The laughter spilled from the audience as Page smoothly pushed Seacrest down toward the ground. An indomitable spirit shone through as Seacrest flashed a smile, playfully tapping out after a brief struggle. However, viewers couldn’t help but notice the tussle did a number on his famously coiffed hair — a pet peeve Ryan later cheekily mentioned!
In the end, Page scored an impressive $24,600 and a dreamy trip to St. Maarten, though his hopes of snagging that Ford Bronco grand prize slipped away in the bonus round. “It was a fantastic night. I really enjoyed it,” Page shared with Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent Maggie Sajak. “They said, what kind of moves can you put on Ryan? I said, ‘Well, I guess the easiest one would be a headlock.’”
This isn't Seacrest's first foray into wild antics on camera, either! Flashback to February, when he reminisced about his cringe-worthy attempt at breakdancing on a December episode. “Embarrassingly, a few weeks ago, a while back, I showed off my breakdancing lack of skills,” he admitted, standing alongside co-host Vanna White as viewers were treated to a replay of his misadventure.
The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account humorously noted, "Thanks to this honestly unscripted moment, we now keep aspirin on set!” The social media buzz didn’t stop there, as one fan commented, "He did pretty good for a 50-year-young man! Give him credit for having a great attitude."
Another chimed in: “I give him credit for making the attempt since he’s been given such a rough time since he started. I like Ryan. I think he’s a great guy and hope he continues to flourish on Wheel of Fortune.”
And who could forget Seacrest’s goofy moment with the rising star Jelly Roll behind the scenes on American Idol Season 23? On February 4, fans were thrilled to see the “Son of a Sinner” singer scoop up Seacrest and spin him around.
“You are shaping America’s future,” Seacrest exclaimed to the country star, 40, who responded, “I feel like I am going to give them the energy they need. I’m uplifting and trying to get ‘em going.”
The artist captioned the post, “Had to lift up @ryanseacrest just like I’m gonna lift up the @americanidol hopefuls! Honored to be Idol’s first-ever ARTIST IN RESIDENCE — mentoring with heart, soul, and real experience!”