Ryan Seacrest Gets Playfully Headlocked by 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant

What happens when a former pro wrestler meets Ryan Seacrest on the set of Wheel of Fortune? Let’s just say it’s a recipe for an unforgettable moment! During the episode that aired on March 24, the legendary host allowed “Big” Bill Page to unleash his wrestling skills.

As Seacrest, 50, probed Page about his past life in the ring, he asked the contestant if he wanted to show off his signature move. Before he knew it, our favorite TV personality was caught in a chokehold!

The laughter spilled from the audience as Page smoothly pushed Seacrest down toward the ground. An indomitable spirit shone through as Seacrest flashed a smile, playfully tapping out after a brief struggle. However, viewers couldn’t help but notice the tussle did a number on his famously coiffed hair — a pet peeve Ryan later cheekily mentioned!