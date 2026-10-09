Pat Sajak Appears Publicly for First Time in 2 Years at Air Supply's Hollywood Walk of Fame Event

The former game show host, 79, stepped out on Thursday, October 8, to celebrate his longtime friends Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock as the musical duo Air Supply received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Pat Sajak is making a rare public appearance after stepping away from Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak took the stage during the ceremony, reflecting on the musicians’ decades-long career

"I do know a little bit about longevity,” Sajak said during his speech.

“As was pointed out, I did my little show for over 40 years, and I understand the challenge of trying not to wear out your welcome," he added.

He continued, “But Graham and Russell have been at this for over 50 years, and they continue to entertain their fans and be welcomed by sold-out crowds all around the world.”

Sajak, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades, praised the duo for continuing to give their all onstage rather than relying on their longstanding success.

“And it’s because they still do it at such a very high level. They never phone in their performance. They never try to live off their reputation. They go all out each and every time they step on the stage, and they never disappoint," he said.