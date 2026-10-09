Pat Sajak Appears Publicly for First Time in 2 Years at Air Supply's Hollywood Walk of Fame Event
Oct. 9 2026, Published 8:04 a.m. ET
Pat Sajak is making a rare public appearance after stepping away from Wheel of Fortune.
The former game show host, 79, stepped out on Thursday, October 8, to celebrate his longtime friends Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock as the musical duo Air Supply received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Pat Sajak Praised Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock’s 50-Year Music Career
Sajak took the stage during the ceremony, reflecting on the musicians’ decades-long career
"I do know a little bit about longevity,” Sajak said during his speech.
“As was pointed out, I did my little show for over 40 years, and I understand the challenge of trying not to wear out your welcome," he added.
He continued, “But Graham and Russell have been at this for over 50 years, and they continue to entertain their fans and be welcomed by sold-out crowds all around the world.”
Sajak, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades, praised the duo for continuing to give their all onstage rather than relying on their longstanding success.
“And it’s because they still do it at such a very high level. They never phone in their performance. They never try to live off their reputation. They go all out each and every time they step on the stage, and they never disappoint," he said.
The television personality also showed off his humorous side while paying tribute to his friends.
According to his speech, Sajak and his wife, , have maintained a close friendship with the musicians over the years.
“In honor of Russell, I had planned to get a large Air Supply logo tattoo on my chest,” he joked.
“But then I thought it might detract from my n----- ring, so I decided not to do that,” he continued, prompting laughter from the audience.
“I’ll pause a moment while you poke out your mind’s eye,” Sajak added.
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Beyond the laughs, Sajak acknowledged the special place Air Supply’s music holds in listeners’ lives, noting how their songs have soundtracked meaningful occasions, including first dates and first dances.
“It’s been a privilege to share so many wonderful moments with you, and I look forward to many, many more,” he said.
He also posed for photos with Russell and Hitchcock at the ceremony. Music producer David Foster, who was also in attendance, spoke at the event.
Pat Sajak Announced His Retirement From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After 41 Seasons
Sajak’s appearance comes more than two years after his final episode of Wheel of Fortune aired in June 2024.
He announced his decision to leave the long-running game show in June 2023, bringing an end to a hosting run that began in 1981.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote on X at the time.
He added, “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
Ryan Seacrest subsequently took over as host, while Sajak agreed to remain connected to the program as a consultant for three years following his departure.