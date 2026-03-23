Wheel of Fortune's Cheeky Puzzle Sparks Fan Reactions

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In a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, viewers experienced a surprising twist that many found difficult to comprehend. The episode aired on Thursday, February 12, and the puzzle category was labeled "Pet Life." Contestant Tiffany Godshalk, hailing from Jamison, Penn., provided a cautious answer that left both the audience and her competitors in disbelief.

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Source: Hulu A recent 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle surprised viewers.

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"Wearing my new dog collar," Godshalk said, visibly surprised after her victory. Host Ryan Seacrest acknowledged the puzzling nature of the phrase, stating it “sounds weird,” but it was indeed the correct solution. Her opponents, Moses Sankey from Chicago and Yumn Elkhoja from Ypsilanti, Minn., shared in the audience's laughter as they applauded the unexpected moment. Seacrest noted that he did not anticipate anyone guessing that particular phrase.

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Source: Hulu The category was 'Pet Life.'

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The episode's buzz continued online, with viewers expressing their disbelief. One Reddit user humorously commented, “Should have been called 'Pet Life or Kink?'” Another added their own take, stating simply, “That was weird!” In a lighter moment, one viewer shared that their son had suggested the category should be “Never Have I Ever.” After her impressive performance, Godshalk won a substantial prize of $53,498. However, the moment that captured the viewers' attention was the blush-worthy puzzle.

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Source: Hulu Contestant Tiffany Godshalk solved the phrase.

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Wheel of Fortune has been entertaining audiences since 1975 and typically avoids any controversial themes. Recently, Seacrest addressed a different kind of mishap when he scolded Derek Hough during Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. He described how Hough playfully jumped on the center of the wheel, prompting Seacrest to remind him, "Please don't do that. That would break it, and there's only one of those wheels."