Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline in 12 Clicks

During the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Ceremony, the 28-year-old athlete popped the question to Brittany in front of a flower wall, which had "Will You Marry Me" letters on it. Patrick told 610 Radio that proposing made him more nervous than playing in the Super Bowl.

"You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that," he said.