Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline in 12 Clicks
March 2012: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Started Dating
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) attended Whitehouse High School in Texas when they were in 10th and 11th grade, respectively. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted photos of themselves on his Instagram page, including their prom pictures, in 2013.
2014: They Attended Different Colleges
Brittany attended the University of Texas at Tyler after graduating high school and played soccer for its team. Meanwhile, her beau enrolled at Texas Tech University, where he also had a full-packed athletic schedule.
2017: The Pair Became Pro-Athletes
In 2017, Brittany completed her college degree and signed with the Afturelding/Fram soccer team. Patrick also started pursuing a career in the NFL when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the first round of the selection.
September 2, 2020: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Got Engaged
During the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Ring Ceremony, the 28-year-old athlete popped the question to Brittany in front of a flower wall, which had "Will You Marry Me" letters on it. Patrick told 610 Radio that proposing made him more nervous than playing in the Super Bowl.
"You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that," he said.
September 29, 2020: They Confirmed They Were Expecting
Months after their engagement, Brittany confirmed in an Instagram post that they were expecting their first child.
"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she captioned the post.
February 20, 2021: Baby Sterling Arrived
Patrick and Brittany's first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, arrived on February 20, 2021. The pair confirmed the good news in a social media post, sharing a photo of their then-newborn holding the matriarch's finger.
"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," Brittany wrote. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share [them] everywhere, so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared with the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."
March 12, 2022: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Wed
After a long wait, Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes exchanged their vows in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. Their daughter joined the ceremony as one of the flower girls and rode down the aisle in a toy car.
May 29, 2022: They Announced Baby No. 2
The sweet couple shared that they were expecting again a few months after Sterling turned one by making their daughter hold a sign that read: "Big sister duties ... coming soon."
November 28, 2022: They Welcomed Baby Bronze
The Mahomes family welcomed a new member of the family when Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III arrived. The happy parents issued a joint post to introduce their baby boy, who was sleeping on a fleece blanket in the snap they uploaded.
January 10, 2023: Patrick Became Kansas City Current's Co-Owner
Women's soccer team Kansas City Current welcomed Patrick as its newest investor three years after Brittany joined the ownership team.
"I am thankful for the chance to join @brittanylynne as part of the Kansas City Current's ownership team," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history."
July 11, 2023: Patrick Gushed About Brittany
After years of being in a relationship, Patrick praised Brittany for being a "great wife" as he expressed his gratitude for her.
"I think that helps out a ton. She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate," he told People at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix documentary series Quarterback. "I have great people around me and I can be Patrick Mahomes. I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls."
July 12, 2023: They Attended the ESPYs
Brittany offered full support to her husband when he won the ESPY for Best NFL Player and Best Athlete Men's Sports. When he accepted the awards, Patrick thanked his family for "making me the man that I am."