MVP Parents! Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Cutest Moments With Their 2 Kids
Superstar parents on the field and at home!
Since welcoming daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 9 months, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have never failed to share their family's most adorable moments.
After a year full of success for the brood, the dedicated patriarch and matriarch uploaded tons of cute moments on social media — from their Halloween celebration to cuddling on the couch.
On October 31, Brittany shared an image of the family all dressed up for the spooky holiday. The NFL star opted to dress up as a golfer, with his lady impersonating a caddy.
Sterling matched her mother in the white caddy jumpsuit, while Bronze was hilariously dressed up as a golf ball while sitting in a golf bag.
The quartet was praised by fans on Instagram for the creative costume.
"The cutest family. Bronze is too adorable I can’t 🥺😊," one person penned, while a second asked, "What time is the Chief’s Halloween party?"
A third user gushed: "So so so adorable! All of you, individually and collectively!!!"
In another fall upload, posted on October 23, the clan posed at a pumpkin patch. They all wore their best fall inspired outfits as they posed in front of the lush green farm. In one photo from the carousel, Sterling was on her father's shoulders as she picked an apple off one of the trees.
In the comments section, one fan found the images so cute that they wondered, "Is it time to start practicing for number 3?"
One month earlier, Brittany snapped some shots of herself hugging her two kids on the sidelines of her hubby's game.
"Dubs for Dad❤️," she captioned the post, which featured the trio in their game day gear.
Bronze was all dressed up in his father's jersey along with matching white and red Nike sneakers, while Sterling had on overalls, which had a heart patch with Patrick's number on it.
Right before the start of the football season on August 8, the blonde beauty shared photos from the brood's tropical vacation they took during the off-season.
"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4 whew it flew by!" she wrote.
"Y’all make cute babies!❤️" one person noted in the comments section, while a second said, "Those are sweet happy kids — so cute! Love all of you ❤️."
A third person raved, "Your kids hit the genetic lottery."
On Father's Day, Brittany posted in honor of her lover, whom she tied the knot with in 2022.
"Happy Fathers Day to our rock! We are so thankful for everything you do for this family! You are the best Dada & we love you endlessly!" she said.
The carousel of photos showed some of the clan's more casual moments, including Patrick on the couch cuddling up with Sterling and Bronze.