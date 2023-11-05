MVP Parents! Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Cutest Moments With Their 2 Kids

On October 31, Brittany shared an image of the family all dressed up for the spooky holiday. The NFL star opted to dress up as a golfer, with his lady impersonating a caddy.

Sterling matched her mother in the white caddy jumpsuit, while Bronze was hilariously dressed up as a golf ball while sitting in a golf bag.

The quartet was praised by fans on Instagram for the creative costume.

"The cutest family. Bronze is too adorable I can’t 🥺😊," one person penned, while a second asked, "What time is the Chief’s Halloween party?"

A third user gushed: "So so so adorable! All of you, individually and collectively!!!"