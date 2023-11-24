Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving With Their 2 Adorable Kids: Photos

"Happy Thanksgiving🧡🦃🤎," the blonde beauty, 28, captioned her Instagram photos, which featured the parents with daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, who turns 1 on Tuesday, November 28.

For the festivities, the NFL star, also 28, wore a black shirt, maroon joggers and sneakers, while his other half got a bit more dressed up in a tan turtleneck sweater, black miniskirt, black tights and black knee-high boots.