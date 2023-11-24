Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving With Their 2 Adorable Kids: Photos
Home is where the heart is!
On Thursday, November 23, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes celebrated Thanksgiving with their two little tots and other family members.
"Happy Thanksgiving🧡🦃🤎," the blonde beauty, 28, captioned her Instagram photos, which featured the parents with daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, who turns 1 on Tuesday, November 28.
For the festivities, the NFL star, also 28, wore a black shirt, maroon joggers and sneakers, while his other half got a bit more dressed up in a tan turtleneck sweater, black miniskirt, black tights and black knee-high boots.
Their little boy was clad in an adorable Thanksgiving-themed shirt and matching pants, while Sterling looked stylish in a brown shirt featuring a turkey image and flair plaid pants.
On Brittany's Instagram Story, she shared snaps with brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes and other loved ones, as well as one picture of Sterling helping her cook in the kitchen.
While the couple has always been popular with Kansas City Chiefs fans, they've gained a new legion of admirers ever since Patrick's pal and teammate Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.
"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal," the quarterback recently spilled in an interview of his friend's romance. "I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building."
The athlete noted that Travis, 34, hasn't changed since becoming more famous.
"His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well," he explained. "He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day."
"And I think that's what makes him so special and why guys really gravitate toward him," Patrick continued. "We both love winning, and we love competing, and I think that's what makes us have that same weight on the football field because we're going to compete until the very end."
"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he added. "I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."
Brittany has hit it off with Taylor, 33, as the two have been seen out together in New York City on more than one occasion this fall. They also were seen doing a special handshake when watching their beaus play in Missouri.