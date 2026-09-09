Patrick Clancy's Alleged Secret Reddit Account Resurfaces With Anti-MAGA Posts After Lindsay Clancy Mistrial

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Patrick Clancy's alleged Reddit history has resurfaced, offering a glimpse into his online activity in the years before his wife, Lindsay Clancy, was accused of killing their three young children. Posts on the account show Patrick repeatedly entering heated political conversations about Donald Trump, MAGA, and QAnon, with some of his questions ultimately removed by moderators.

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Patrick Clancy Asked Donald Trump Supporters About January 6

Source: MEGA The alleged account shows Patrick Clancy asking Donald Trump supporters about the January 6 attack.

The account, which used the username u/WillyDreamwold, showed Patrick posting in r/AskTrumpSupporters in 2022, per House Inhabit on Substack. On July 22, 2022, Patrick asked, "What do you think was the reason Trump refused to take any action during the January 6 attack?" The post received one comment before being marked "[removed]" by moderators. A few weeks later, on August 9, Patrick posted another question in the same subreddit: "What are your thoughts on interracial marriage?" Moderators also removed that post, which had one comment.

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Patrick Clancy Questioned Donald Trump's Future

Source: LINDSAY969/FACEBOOK Patrick Clancy also asked if there would be a 'Republican presidential primary' ahead of the 2024 election.

Patrick appeared to be interested in whether Republicans would challenge Donald ahead of the 2024 presidential election. On June 19, 2022, he posted in the subreddit r/TooAfraidToAsk, "Will there be a republican presidential primary?" "Trump is obviously going to run again, but will DeSantis, Cruz, and other republicans run as well?" he asked. Patrick then wondered whether Republican candidates would actually "go on the offensive to beat their opponent, Donald Trump?" In an edit to the post, he clarified that he was referring to potential mainstream competitors such as Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, and Mike Pence. He also questioned whether they would criticize Donald over January 6, COVID, civil issues, and the "Big Lie."

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Patrick Clancy Detailed Family Rift Over Donald Trump

Source: LINDSAY969/FACEBOOK Another post detailed Patrick Clancy's tensions with his parents over their support of Donald Trump.

One of Patrick's alleged Reddit posts, dated October 20, 2021, was titled "What to do about my parents." In the lengthy post, Patrick described his relationship with his parents, their support for Donald, and the growing political tensions within his family. He posted it in r/QAnonCasualties, a support group for people who have "lost" family members to the MAGA movement. "My parents have gone off the deep end. I want to first say that I love my parents. They're caring people and raised me well. I'm grateful for the life they've given me," Patrick wrote in part. "But they are literally obsessed with Donald Trump and talk about him every day. I don't even mind that they voted for him. What I struggle with is the wedge they drive between our family because of the conspiracy theories they believe," he detailed. Patrick even mentioned Lindsay saying, "One day I came home to my wife crying because my mother sent her a crazy post from Simone Gold that claimed anyone who got the vaccine will have miscarriages. My wife naturally distanced herself from my mom after that and I don't blame her." He continued, giving examples of when his parents took politics too far. Patrick ended the post asking, "Has anyone in here been able to find progress? A resolution? Or are we just doomed?"

Lindsay Clancy's Trial Ends in Mistrial

Source: AP Lindsay Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial on September 4.