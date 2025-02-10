Patrick Mahomes Insists Travis Kelce 'Still Has a Lot of Football Left in Him' Despite Rumors Tight End Could Retire After Super Bowl Loss

However, in a post-game interview, teammate and best friend Patrick Mahomes, 29, hinted Kelce may not be ready to say goodbye to the sport he loves.

"I'll let Travis make that decision on his own," Mahomes replied when asked about Kelce's future. "He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL. And he’s been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him."