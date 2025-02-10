Patrick Mahomes Insists Travis Kelce 'Still Has a Lot of Football Left in Him' Despite Rumors Tight End Could Retire After Super Bowl Loss
Is Travis Kelce ready to hang up his cleats?
After turning 35 last year, there's been a ton of speculation over when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will retire, with rumors only heightening after his team's devastating loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9.
However, in a post-game interview, teammate and best friend Patrick Mahomes, 29, hinted Kelce may not be ready to say goodbye to the sport he loves.
"I'll let Travis make that decision on his own," Mahomes replied when asked about Kelce's future. "He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL. And he’s been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him."
While the quarterback noted Kelce has "done enough to be a gold jacket guy and first ballot Hall of Famer," retiring may still be a few years away.
"I know he still has a love for the game, and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own," he explained. "But he knows he would come back here with open arms."
In Kelce's own post-game locker room interview, the athlete focused on commenting about the disappointing game instead of discussing retirement buzz.
"[We] couldn’t get it going offensively. I mean, they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Dropped passes," he spilled. "There's a lot that goes into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad. We haven’t played that bad all year."
"We just couldn’t find that spark. We couldn’t find that momentum," Taylor Swift's boyfriend confessed.
That being said, the "New Heights" podcast co-host praised his teammates for never giving up, sharing, "This team is going to fight until the end forever, and you saw that. Even with the score late, we're always gonna fight."
The Chiefs stayed off the scoreboard until the end of the third quarter, ultimately losing 40 to 22.
The tight end wrapped up his chat with reporters by revealing what coach Andy Reid told the team after the defeat: "This one's gonna hurt. Let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it."
Afterward, Kelce was seen entering a suite at the New Orleans stadium, where Swift, 35, their friends and family watched the game from. Both of Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna, as well as his brother, Jason, were also in attendance.