Patrick Mahomes Declines to Elaborate on His Father's DUI Arrest: 'It's a Family Matter'

Patrick Mahomes spoke out about his father's recent DUI arrest while at the Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5.

"He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — born Patrick Lavon Mahomes II— said to the crowd. "It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point."