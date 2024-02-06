OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Patrick Mahomes
OK LogoNEWS

Patrick Mahomes Declines to Elaborate on His Father's DUI Arrest: 'It's a Family Matter'

mahomes mug
Source: mega;smith county jail
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Patrick Mahomes spoke out about his father's recent DUI arrest while at the Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5.

"He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — born Patrick Lavon Mahomes II— said to the crowd. "It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point."

Article continues below advertisement
patrickmahomes silkypjpeg
Source: @silky_P/instagram

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence.

It's been reported Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested after he was caught driving with an open, 16-ounce beer in the center console of his vehicle on Saturday night, February 3.

"I asked Patrick why he was drinking while driving," an officer said according to the police affidavit. "Patrick told me he had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar."

He was booked at the Smith County Jail in Texas for driving under the influence of alcohol and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement
mahomes mug
Source: smith county jail

He was allegedly caught driving with an open, 16-ounce beer in the center console of his car.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Patrick Sr. has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was charged for the crime in 2012, again in 2018 and also in 2019, per a news outlet. In 2016, he was hit with a separate charge for public intoxication.

Aside from his brushes with the law, Patrick Sr. has been a huge supporter of his son's successful NFL career over the years. He spoke with FOX4 News last month about watching him in the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

Article continues below advertisement
patrick mahomes silkyp
Source: @silky_P/instagram

Partrick Sr. is a huge supporter of his son's NFL career.

MORE ON:
Patrick Mahomes
Article continues below advertisement

"I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy," he gushed at the time. "I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now."

Article continues below advertisement
patrick mahomes
Source: mega

Patrick Mahomes II spoke out about his father's arrest in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, he told ESPN host Evan Cohen that Patrick, 28, "still has a ways to go" to becoming the best quarterback of all time.

"I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys," he continued. "[Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Us Weekly reported Patrick's comments on his father's arrest.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.