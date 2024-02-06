Patrick Mahomes Declines to Elaborate on His Father's DUI Arrest: 'It's a Family Matter'
Patrick Mahomes spoke out about his father's recent DUI arrest while at the Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5.
"He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — born Patrick Lavon Mahomes II— said to the crowd. "It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point."
It's been reported Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested after he was caught driving with an open, 16-ounce beer in the center console of his vehicle on Saturday night, February 3.
"I asked Patrick why he was drinking while driving," an officer said according to the police affidavit. "Patrick told me he had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar."
He was booked at the Smith County Jail in Texas for driving under the influence of alcohol and was later released on a $10,000 bond.
This isn't the first time Patrick Sr. has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was charged for the crime in 2012, again in 2018 and also in 2019, per a news outlet. In 2016, he was hit with a separate charge for public intoxication.
Aside from his brushes with the law, Patrick Sr. has been a huge supporter of his son's successful NFL career over the years. He spoke with FOX4 News last month about watching him in the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
"I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy," he gushed at the time. "I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now."
In a separate interview, he told ESPN host Evan Cohen that Patrick, 28, "still has a ways to go" to becoming the best quarterback of all time.
"I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys," he continued. "[Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly reported Patrick's comments on his father's arrest.