Denise Richards' Ex Charlie Sheen Had a 'Hard Time' Dealing With Her and Ex Patrick Muldoon's Friendship: 'I Didn't Want to Lose Him'
Staying friends with an ex is never a good idea — just ask Denise Richards.
On the March 26 episode of her reality show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she confessed that she did not speak to her ex Patrick Muldoon while she was married to Charlie Sheen.
"It was hard because I didn’t want to lose him as a 'friend' friend," she spoke of Muldoon. "But, towards the end of the marriage, I talked to him all the time about him."
Sheen, 59, had a “hard time” handling his wife being friends with Muldoon throughout their four-year marriage.
Richards, 54, met her ex-husband on the set of Good Advice in 2000 before making things official in 2001, when she guest-starred on his series Spin City.
She got married to him in 2002 and filed for divorce in 2005, claiming that he created a toxic, violent environment behind closed doors.
The former couple shares two daughters together, Sami, 21, and Lola, 19.
Patrick — whom Denise dated briefly in the '90s — still remains friends with the Real Housewives star to this day. She reunited with the actor, 56, for a game of pickleball, where he asked her to play the love interest in his new music video.
Denise kissed Patrick in the video, even though she is currently married to actor Aaron Phyphers. However, Aaron has a "good relationship" with Patrick and was not bothered by the on-screen smooch.
The reality star asked if Aaron, 52, would ever get jealous, to which he replied, "No. Not in that setting. If I’m driving to a restaurant and you’re sucking lips with somebody else, that would be f------ weird."
Sami, however, had questions. Standing on the sidelines during the music video shoot, she thought Patrick was being flirtatious with her mother.
"I don’t want to get him in trouble, but I feel like he might still have feelings for my mom," she said on the set. Denise’s daughter questioned how Aaron could be okay with the kiss, considering the friends have over 30 years of history.
In Denise’s eyes, it’s best she and Patrick keep things platonic, and sometimes, she even forgets they dated.