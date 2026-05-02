Patrick Muldoon of 'Melrose Place' Passes Away at 57: Official Cause of Death Revealed

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Patrick Muldoon, known for his role in Melrose Place, has passed away at the age of 57. The actor’s official cause of death is a myocardial infarction, which is commonly referred to as a heart attack. This information was reported by Us Weekly, which obtained documents detailing the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Source: MEGA Patrick Muldoon passed away at 57 due to a heart attack, officially known as a myocardial infarction.

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Muldoon died on April 19, and additional causes of his death included a hereditary coagulopathy disorder and a pulmonary embolism. These conditions contributed to the heart attack that led to his untimely passing. According to his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, the actor spent his last moments with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their home in Beverly Hills. After stepping away for a shower, Rothbart found him unconscious on the bathroom floor. Despite the quick response from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Source: @shanazappa/Instagram Additional health conditions contributed to his sudden death.

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Those who knew Muldoon fondly remembered him as “endlessly generous.” Friends and colleagues described him as “stylish, charismatic and full of life,” noting his vibrant spirit and the warmth he brought to those around him. He had a unique ability to make everyone feel safe and valued.

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Source: MEGA He was found unconscious at home by his partner and later pronounced dead.

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Born in 1968 in San Pedro, Calif, Muldoon’s acting career began with guest appearances on Who’s the Boss? while attending the University of Southern California. He gained prominence with a recurring role on Saved by the Bell and later starred as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again in 2011-2012. His role as Richard Hart on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996 solidified his status as a household name.

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In addition to his television work, Muldoon appeared in the 1997 film Starship Troopers. His final public appearance occurred at the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards in March, where he looked healthy and happy. Two days before his death, he shared an Instagram post expressing excitement for his upcoming film, Kockroach.

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Source: MEGA Friends remembered him as generous, charismatic and full of life.