Patrick Schwarzenegger Snubs Cousin Jack Schlossberg From Wedding Invite List: 'It Felt Deliberate'
Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding to Abby Champion was not a full family affair — as his second cousin Jack Schlossberg was allegedly snubbed from the invite list.
The White Lotus star tied the knot with his supermodel fiancée over the weekend during an elegant lakeside ceremony alongside several famous family members, including his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt.
Jack's absence may have come across as a snub of Patrick's Kennedy relatives, as the political writer is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy — who was assassinated at age 46 in 1963.
Jack Schlossberg Was 'Left Out' of Patrick Schwarzenegger's Wedding Guest List
"This wasn’t about space," a guest in attendance at the wedding told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "The ceremony had family everywhere — Arnold, Maria, Katherine, Chris Pratt — but no Jack."
"The guest list was curated, and he was left out," the insider claimed of Jack, who is related to Patrick through his mom, Caroline Kennedy.
Caroline's father, JFK, was the older brother of Maria's mom, Eunice Kennedy, making Patrick and Jack's mothers first cousins and them second cousins.
Inside the Schwarzeneggers and Kennedys' Rumored Feud
"One guest said, 'Isn’t Jack a cousin? Why isn’t he here?'" a second source alleged. "It felt deliberate, not accidental."
The apparent shade only adds to yearslong rumors of a feud between the Schwarzeneggers and the Kennedys.
Jack himself has publicly called out his cousin for not taking a clear political stance against his mom's first cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
After spamming social media urging Patrick to speak out against RFK Jr., Jack uploaded what appeared to be a screenshot of the Midnight Sun actor texting him.
"I don’t want you to talk to me I want you to stand up for what’s right in public for the world to see," Jack declared after Patrick mentioned JFK in an interview. "Take down the InStyle video take my grandparents name out of your mouth if [you] can’t distance yourself from blatant racist antisemite white nationalist henchman RFK Jr."
Patrick's interview had been shared to InStyle’s Instagram and featured the Gen V star showing off a picture of JFK and his wife, Jackie Kennedy, that had been gifted to him by his mother.
In the comments section of the post, Jack declared: "@patrickschwarzenegger now that you’ve invoked your family legacy and president Kennedy — do you support RFKJR for HHS secretary?? Can’t have it both ways!!"
Patrick has not publicly responded to Jack's incessant social media questions.