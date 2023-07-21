JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Bashes Cousin RFK Jr., Claims Joe Biden Is the 'Greatest Progressive President We’ve Ever Had'

"Hi, I'm Jack Schlossberg, and I have something to say," the 30-year-old began a video, which denounced his family member for spreading false COVID-19 claims.

"[JFK's] legacy is important," he continued. "It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage. It's about civil rights, the Cuban missile crisis, and landing a man on the moon."