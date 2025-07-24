Jack Schlossberg Trolls Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Hilarious Tweet

Jack Schlossberg is up to no good!

“I have never met Cheryl Hines, but if I did, I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated,” Jack posted to X on Wednesday, July 23.

Jack Schlossberg , grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy , issued an eyebrow-raising tweet about his cousin-in-law Cheryl Hines , who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed.

The 32-year-old has never mer his cousin Cheryl Hines.

After his random but comical tweet, social media users dragged the 32-year-old, claiming he ruined the Kennedy legacy.

“Oh my. How far the Kennedy legacy has fallen,” wrote one person.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but you’re a real disappointment to the Kennedy legacy. Your grandfather and grandmother would be disgusted by you. You can’t stand that you’ll never be a man like your great uncle, uncles or grandfather. Poor little Jack,” added another.

“I have never met you but if I did I’d tell you you’re the Temu version of JFK Jr. And your dynasty is in a death spiral,” agreed a third.

“All of that family money certainly didn’t buy class,” said a fourth individual.