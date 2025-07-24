or
Article continues below advertisement
Jack Schlossberg Trolls Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Hilarious Tweet

photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cheryl Hines and Jack Schlossberg
Source: mega

Jack Schlossberg is up to no good!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy, issued an eyebrow-raising tweet about his cousin-in-law Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed.

“I have never met Cheryl Hines, but if I did, I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated,” Jack posted to X on Wednesday, July 23.

Article continues below advertisement

'How Far the Kennedy Legacy Has Fallen'

jack schlossberg trolls cousin robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines tweet
Source: @jbkschlossberg/X

The 32-year-old has never mer his cousin Cheryl Hines.

After his random but comical tweet, social media users dragged the 32-year-old, claiming he ruined the Kennedy legacy.

“Oh my. How far the Kennedy legacy has fallen,” wrote one person.

“I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but you’re a real disappointment to the Kennedy legacy. Your grandfather and grandmother would be disgusted by you. You can’t stand that you’ll never be a man like your great uncle, uncles or grandfather. Poor little Jack,” added another.

“I have never met you but if I did I’d tell you you’re the Temu version of JFK Jr. And your dynasty is in a death spiral,” agreed a third.

“All of that family money certainly didn’t buy class,” said a fourth individual.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Trolled for Lack of Relationship With His Political Cousins

jack schlossberg trolls cousin robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines hilarious tweet
Source: mega

Social media users slammed Jack Schlossberg for ruining his family legacy.

Cheryl and her cousin Jack appear to have no prior encounters with each other, leading some social media users to allege he's not good enough for family events.

“Why have you never met her? No family events? Are you not invited?” questioned one.

“So, she hasn’t made it to Thanksgiving dinner?” another sarcastically asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Blames Cheryl Hines for Child's Death

jack schlossberg cheryl hines tweet
Source: mega

Jack Schlossberg blamed Cheryl Hines for the death of a girl in Texas after she passed away from the measles.

In March, Jack issued another attack on the A Bad Moms Christmas actress, blaming her and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is a known anti-vaxxer, for the death of a child in Texas after they caught the measles.

“Hey Cheryl Hines, it’s Jack Schlossberg, I just got out of the shower,” the Democratic advocate said in an Instagram video. “We’ve never met, but I’ve got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say sorry. Can you do that for me, babe?”

He continued, “Almost every single case of measles is in someone who’s not vaccinated. I think you’re the perfect person to say sorry.”

'He's Been Taken for a Ride'

jack schlossberg trolls cousin robert f kennedy jrs wife cheryl hines comical tweet
Source: mega

RFK Jr. allegedly cheated on his wife with Olivia Nuzzi in November 2023.

Although Cheryl and RFK Jr. have not responded to Jack’s most recent tweet about the actress’ appearance, just days ago, Cheryl was under scrutiny for a different reason.

According to an insider, RFK Jr. feels like “he’s been taken for a ride” by his wife after she reportedly manipulated him into buying a $4.34 million estate in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The source claimed the Hollywood actress has “no plans” to leave California or “become a full-time political wife” despite bargaining with her husband to buy the home to revitalize their marriage after he was accused of cheating with Olivia Nuzzi, who interviewed him in November 2023.

