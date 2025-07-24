Jack Schlossberg Trolls Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Hilarious Tweet
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy, issued an eyebrow-raising tweet about his cousin-in-law Cheryl Hines, who is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Schlossberg’s first cousin once removed.
“I have never met Cheryl Hines, but if I did, I’d tell her she looks super dehydrated,” Jack posted to X on Wednesday, July 23.
'How Far the Kennedy Legacy Has Fallen'
After his random but comical tweet, social media users dragged the 32-year-old, claiming he ruined the Kennedy legacy.
“Oh my. How far the Kennedy legacy has fallen,” wrote one person.
“I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but you’re a real disappointment to the Kennedy legacy. Your grandfather and grandmother would be disgusted by you. You can’t stand that you’ll never be a man like your great uncle, uncles or grandfather. Poor little Jack,” added another.
“I have never met you but if I did I’d tell you you’re the Temu version of JFK Jr. And your dynasty is in a death spiral,” agreed a third.
“All of that family money certainly didn’t buy class,” said a fourth individual.
Jack Schlossberg Trolled for Lack of Relationship With His Political Cousins
Cheryl and her cousin Jack appear to have no prior encounters with each other, leading some social media users to allege he's not good enough for family events.
“Why have you never met her? No family events? Are you not invited?” questioned one.
“So, she hasn’t made it to Thanksgiving dinner?” another sarcastically asked.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cousin Attacks Health Secretary's Wife Cheryl Hines Over the Ongoing Measles Outbreak in Texas
- Cheryl Hines Dragged For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run: 'A Disappointment'
- Cheryl Hines Gives Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ultimatum Following His Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jack Schlossberg Blames Cheryl Hines for Child's Death
In March, Jack issued another attack on the A Bad Moms Christmas actress, blaming her and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, who is a known anti-vaxxer, for the death of a child in Texas after they caught the measles.
“Hey Cheryl Hines, it’s Jack Schlossberg, I just got out of the shower,” the Democratic advocate said in an Instagram video. “We’ve never met, but I’ve got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say sorry. Can you do that for me, babe?”
He continued, “Almost every single case of measles is in someone who’s not vaccinated. I think you’re the perfect person to say sorry.”
'He's Been Taken for a Ride'
Although Cheryl and RFK Jr. have not responded to Jack’s most recent tweet about the actress’ appearance, just days ago, Cheryl was under scrutiny for a different reason.
According to an insider, RFK Jr. feels like “he’s been taken for a ride” by his wife after she reportedly manipulated him into buying a $4.34 million estate in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The source claimed the Hollywood actress has “no plans” to leave California or “become a full-time political wife” despite bargaining with her husband to buy the home to revitalize their marriage after he was accused of cheating with Olivia Nuzzi, who interviewed him in November 2023.