Patti LuPone Shades Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Role: 'What Are You Doing With Your Life?'
Patti LuPone isn't thrilled she and Kim Kardashian now have something in common.
During her Sunday, April 23, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the icon was asked to respond whether or not she cares about certain pop culture headlines when host Andy Cohen brought up the reality star's surprising new gig.
"Do you give a d*** that Kim Kardashian is now acting in Season 12 of American Horror Story?" the Bravo star said, to which she replied, "Yes, I do!"
"You don't like it, do you?" Cohen questioned, with the AHS alum responding, "No, I don't."
The Tony Award winner, 74, explained that she felt it was unfair, as Kardashian, 42, is taking away roles from actors.
"Excuse me, excuse me. Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she quipped, referencing Noël Coward's tune "Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington," which is about people trying to make their kids into superstars.
The SKIMS founder hasn't responded to the diss, though she's already received plenty of criticism on social media after her AHS role was revealed earlier this month.
However, Emmy winner and series creator Ryan Murphy defended the casting choice, revealing Kardashian's part was written specifically for her.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."
According to THR, Kardashian piqued Murphy's interest after her well-received Saturday Night Live gig in October 2021, and they began talking about her role last summer.
This iteration of the show, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, will also feature Emma Roberts.
The plot line is said to be a spin on Rosemary's Baby, with a woman becoming convinced an evil spirit is trying to prevent her pregnancy.