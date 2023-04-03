Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Kourtney & Khloé For Wearing Same Style She Once Ridiculed Them For: See The Look

"Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸," Kim, 42, captioned her set of Instagram pics, which showed her rocking the signature look, though the reality star acknowledged she's dissed the style in the past by sharing a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they were in Japan.

"I've got to be real with you guys: you look like f****** clowns. I’m not f****** kidding," she told them in the episode. "This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dressing up like a f*****g Japanese geisha ... unless we’re at a geisha house."