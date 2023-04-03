Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Kourtney & Khloé For Wearing Same Style She Once Ridiculed Them For: See The Look
Kim Kardashian has some explaining to do! The other day, the reality star took her two daughters and niece Penelope Disick to the Sanrio-themed amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, so the girls dressed up in head-to-toe pink — but the mom-of-four got called out for her furry coat, as it's the same piece she once mocked Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian for wearing!
"Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸," Kim, 42, captioned her set of Instagram pics, which showed her rocking the signature look, though the reality star acknowledged she's dissed the style in the past by sharing a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they were in Japan.
"I've got to be real with you guys: you look like f****** clowns. I’m not f****** kidding," she told them in the episode. "This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dressing up like a f*****g Japanese geisha ... unless we’re at a geisha house."
Kim's siblings thought it was hilarious that she included the TV show footage in her recent upload.
"I’m waiting……" Khloé, 38, commented on the post, joking she was expecting an apology from her sister, while the Poosh creator, 43, wrote, "a long way from the cycling outfits 💞💞💞 @kimkardashian @khloekardashian 😹😹."
"Justice for Khloe 💗," one fan wrote, while another declared, "She definitely needs to apologize lol."
A few hours after posting the Instagram snaps, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Story with a photo of Kourtney, 43, wearing the piece, writing, "People grow and evolve ok ??? LOL I'M SORRY."
Kim also shared some footage from the Hello Kitty park via a TikTok on her and North West's joint account.
Kim is used to being slammed for her fashion as well, revealing that even after she and Kanye West divorced, the rapper would send her his opinions on her style.
"He can't help himself," she explained of his critiques. "We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family."