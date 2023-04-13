Kim Kardashian Is 'Putting Herself Out There' Again Months After Pete Davidson Split, Says Source: 'She Is Feeling Good'
Kim Kardashian is getting back into the dating pool. Nearly a year after her split from Pete Davidson, the reality star is apparently ready to find a new man.
"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," a source told a news outlet. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."
Kardashian has not been publicly linked to anyone since she and the Saturday Night Live alum went their separate ways in part due to her ex-husband Kanye West's behavior during their romance.
The Kardashians star finalized her divorce from the rapper — with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and 3-year-old Psalm — in November 2022 after a messy two-year process.
One month after Kardashian and Davidson broke up in August 2022, Staten Island talk show host Johnny Potenza spilled that the reason behind the demise of their relationship was due to the fact that the SKIMS founder had "too much baggage for him."
“She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them," added the host, as the Donda musician made the comedian's life a living hell while he was linked to the businesswoman.
Aside from publicly trolling Davidson for months and insisting he was going to kick his "a**" in his rap song "Eazy," West shared a scathing meme of a doctored newspaper cover that read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
In light of West's constant online harassment, Davidson sought out trauma therapy.
Though Kardashian hasn't found success in past relationships — she was also previously married to Kris Humphries for 72 hours and Damon Thomas for four years — she is still holding out for her happily ever after.
In December 2022, the mother-of-four revealed she hopes to one day marry again. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian said on "The goop Podcast" adding: "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about Kardashian's desire to date.