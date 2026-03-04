'Millionaire Matchmaker' Star Patti Stanger Calls Out Megyn Kelly Amid MAGA Turmoil: 'Liar Loser'

Article continues below advertisement

Patti Stanger is not holding back. The Millionaire Matchmaker star publicly called out Megyn Kelly after the journalist suggested there may be inner turmoil among President Donald Trump’s supporters. The drama started on Tuesday, March 3, when internet personality Monica Matthews blasted Kelly, 55, over comments she made about Trump’s recent decision to strike Iran.

Source: MEGA Patti Stanger called Megyn Kelly a 'liar looser [sic].'

“Dear @megynkelly there are ZERO divisions in MAGA,” Matthews wrote on X. “We love our country. We love Jews. We love our President. We love each other. We love our military. We love our God. We stand against Islamization of our country. We love Iranians. We love freedom. We love justice. We love honest brokers.” She continued, “None of which resemble you. Perhaps YOU are broken. You do not represent us in any way, shape or form. You never have and never will. It’s a heart thing. Something you lack. As evidenced in your antithetical self serving monologues.”

Stanger, 64, appeared to agree, as she reposted Matthews’ message and added, “Ha you are such a liar looser [sic] @megynkelly.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Monica Matthews said there are 'ZERO divisions in MAGA.'

Kelly addressed the escalating conflict with Iran on the Monday, March 2, episode of her SiriusXM show. “I don’t think those four service members died for the United States,” Kelly claimed. “I think they died for Iran or for Israel … this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war.”

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticized Trump’s handling of the military strikes during an appearance on Kelly’s podcast. “He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think and he may put troops on the ground. He took a, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a few days’ war,’ to, ‘Now, it’s gonna be maybe four weeks or more,’” Greene said.

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Tucker Carlson said the conflict is 'Israel’s war.'

She added, “I wanna say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported? The man that denounced what happened in Iraq? The man that said, ‘No more foreign wars, no more regime change?’ Promised it on the campaign. J.D. Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it. All of them promised it.”

Greene didn’t stop there. “And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f------- war and we’ve got American troops being killed. I think it’s time for America to rip the bandaid off and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f--- is happening to this country and who in the h--- are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions,” she ranted.

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the war.

The strikes began Saturday, February 28, during ongoing peace talks. Multiple high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed. At least 165 civilians — mostly children — died at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran, and six U.S. soldiers were also killed.