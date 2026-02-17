Politics Donald Trump Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene After Former MAGA Ally Slammed President Over 'Death Threats' Amid Ongoing Feud Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Green said she faced death threats after turning on Donald Trump and MAGA. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 17 2026, Published 8:36 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump tore into former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) when he was asked who he was endorsing to replace her. The comments came on Air Force One a day after Greene told MAGA podcaster and former fitness guru Jillian Michaels that she has received death threats due to Trump's attacks on her. The former MAGA diehard retired from Congress late last year after facing harsh criticism from the president and his base over her push for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, among other things.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Has 'Many' Replacement Options for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene remained defiant in her push for the Epstein files.

"We have a lot of people who want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene’s place. Many, many candidates and I have to choose one," Trump told a reporter. During her chat with Michaels, Greene claimed it was her refusal to back down on signing the discharge petition to release the Epstein files that led Trump to turn on her. "And so I refused to do it. And then, next thing you know, here comes out a late-night Truth Social on a Friday night that called me a 'traitor' — which is what, by our law, traitors are either imprisoned or put to death. And I’m like, 'You’re calling me a traitor?' It was a very interesting thing. And what he meant is I was a traitor to him, not to the country and not to the American people, but to him I was a traitor. And that resonated with me really hard," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Standing With Women Who Were Raped as Teenagers'

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the bipartisan push for the Epstein files.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"And then he said he’s going to primary me. I’m like, 'Okay, now you’re going to—' He’s got, they have, I think, what is it, like two billion dollars in their super PAC, and he’s got a massive campaign machine. And they’re going to put that on top of me like they’re doing to Thomas Massie, after all that I have done, because I’m standing with women who were raped as teenagers," she added. Greene said her comments led to over 700 death threats against her and her family and that it was the catalyst to the end of her relationship with Trump. "And then it was a few days after that I started getting serious death threats — serious death threats. A pipe bomb death threat on my home, a pipe bomb death threat on my family construction business, and then direct death threats on my youngest child, my son. And those started coming in. And I have dealt with so many death threats. We reported, I think, nearly 773 official death threats, and they have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police. And I dealt with that. But when they came in on my child, on my own child, based on the president’s language — and that’s what the death threats were, it was because he called me a traitor—my son is going to be threatened to be killed. So that came in, and I sent that death threat to the president," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Blamed Marjorie Taylor Greene for Death Threats Against Her Children

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene was once one of Donald Trump's biggest allies.

Greene sent the message to Trump and his inner circle and said the president blamed her for the threats. "I texted it to him. I texted it to J.D. Vance. I texted it to Kash Patel. I texted Susie Wiles and James Blair. And I said, 'The president’s words are bringing death threats on my son.' And Kash Patel said he was on it. JD Vance was great, responded compassionately, said, 'We’ll do everything we can.' He was great. Never heard a word from James Blair or Susie Wiles—a woman herself and a mother and a grandmother, chief of staff—never heard a word from her. The president himself texts me back and is very nasty and tells me that it’s my fault. That this is totally my fault. He blames me for the death threats coming in on my own son, has no compassion, basically says, 'Well, you know,' basically saying if your son gets killed, it’s your own fault and you deserve it. That’s basically his response to me saying, 'No, I am standing with girls who were raped as teenagers," she concluded.

All of you MAGA influencers and the rest mocking the seriousness of women who were trafficked and raped as teenagers and young women look like cult fools.



Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms you insensitive clowns.



The Republican Party already… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 15, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG/X