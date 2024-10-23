Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard Caught Awkwardly Kissing After She Reveals She's Joined the Republican Party at His Rally
Donald Trump found himself in an odd position when he was seen kissing Tulsi Gabbard's forehead during his rally in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, October 22.
In a viral photo going around on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 78, can be seen touching her nose and almost her lips as the Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman closed her eyes and got up close and personal with him.
Of course, people couldn't help but chuckle at the uncomfortable moment. One person wrote, "So Tulsi Gabbard spoke at Trump's rally tonight in North Carolina. She made a big announcement that she's joining the Republican Party. Then she and Trump shared this very awkward kiss. These 2 deserve each other. Just ewwwwww," while another said, "The photo kissing Trump is the culmination of 20 years of Tulsi Gabbard's hard work to topple the US government. Looks like her efforts paid off in spades. Great work Tulsi, great work!"
A third person added: "Is he sucking on her nose??" while a fourth asked, "She’s holding her breath, right?"
That same night, Gabbard, who has been on the campaign trail for Trump, officially announced she's moving over to his side and leaving the Democrats behind.
“The Democrat Party has no home for people like us, but we do have a home in the Republican Party — where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump and so many of you who love our country,” Gabbard, who switched to independent in 2022, told the crowd at the rally — just weeks before the 2024 election.
“And it is because of my love for our country and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people, and the party of peace, that I’m proud to stand here with you today, with President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party,” the 43-year-old continued. “When you look at the party of Kamala Harris, for example, she is anti-freedom. She is pro-censorship, she is pro-open borders and she is pro-war without even pretending to care about peace.”
Gabbard, a veteran, bashed others for supporting Harris, 59, and “who care more about power and feeding the military-industrial complex than they care about you, the American people, and peace."
“President Trump has pledged to end wars, not start them. And this is why, in the eyes of the Kamala Harris-Dick Cheney Democrat Party, they will do everything possible to try to destroy him,” she added. “This man has the courage to take them on and root out the deep rot of corruption and the swamp in Washington.”
For his part, Trump was caught off guard about the endorsement. “Wow, that was a surprise,” he said.