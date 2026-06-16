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Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto Reunite at Tribeca Film Festival 31 Years After 'Clueless'

Photo of Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto.
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto reunited at the Tribeca Festival.

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June 16 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

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Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto may have shared a defining ’90s movie, but their real reunion took more than three decades.

The former Clueless costars appeared together at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City for their new indie film Rain Reign, marking a rare public reunion for two actors forever linked to Amy Heckerling’s 1995 teen classic. Sisto, 51, and Rudd, 57, posed with costar Felice Kakaletris before heading to a premiere party at The Amber Room.

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A 'Clueless' Reunion With a Different Mood

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IMAGE OF The former 'Clueless' costars premiered their new film together.
Source: MEGA

The former 'Clueless' costars premiered their new film together.

In Clueless, Rudd played Josh, Cher’s earnest former stepbrother and eventual love interest, while Sisto played Elton, the status-obsessed classmate who memorably misread Cher’s interest. The two actors did not share scenes in the film, but Sisto said their new project gave their shared history a different kind of weight.

"In Clueless, Paul and I sort of represented opposite value systems," Sisto told People. "Elton was obsessed with status and appearances and Paul's character was like a good person. Thirty years later, we're playing much more complicated people, people that are harder to categorize. I guess one of the nice things about getting older is that you get comfortable with contradictions."

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Paul Rudd Is Still Paul Rudd

Image of Jeremey Sisto reflected on how their onscreen roles had evolved.
Source: MEGA

Jeremey Sisto reflected on how their onscreen roles had evolved.

"Paul was really the same guy that I met all those years ago, he just brings this grounded warmth to everything he does on set and on camera," Sisto said. "He's just one of those actors who makes everybody better around him and he's really generous."

He added, "It's funny because when you're young, you mostly notice how talented somebody is and as you get older, you start really appreciating how generous they are."

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Image of Paul Rudd praised their shared history and reunion.
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd praised their shared history and reunion.

Rudd felt the history too.

"To get to work with him was really great and there was something very gratifying just about the history I suppose we shared, that it was a while ago. We were both kind of starting off ... It really is something to treasure," Rudd said. "And I felt it with Jeremy that we're doing these scenes and I'm thinking he remembers exactly what it was like to be at Paramount working on Clueless in the same way I do. And there's something really cool about that. And so it was nice."

A Family Story, Not a Nostalgia Play

Image of The actors promoted their new indie film 'Rain Reign.'
Source: MEGA

The actors promoted their new indie film 'Rain Reign.'

In Rain Reign, Sisto plays a volatile single father to Rose, a neurodivergent tween who has lost her dog. Rudd plays her loving uncle, who helps search for the missing pet. Julie Rudd, Rudd’s wife, is a producer on the film.

"I've known them for years and there were many years where our kids would play together and we would hang out and so I know them mainly as a couple," Sisto told People. "So to get to see this other side, it was pretty seamless."

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