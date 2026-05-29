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Paul Rudd, 57, Unbothered by Aging as Actor Makes Honest Confession About Botox

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Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd confirmed his youthful appearance is not because he went under the knife.

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May 29 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

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Paul Rudd’s ageless complexion is not the result of plastic surgery.

During the Wednesday, May 27, episode of Jake Shane's “Therapuss” podcast, the actor, 57, confirmed he has not gone under the knife.

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Source: @netflix/YouTube

Paul Rudd confirmed he did not get Botox.

"Are you vegan?" the podcast host asked.

When Rudd said no, Shane pressed him for more answers: "So then why don't you age?"

"I do [age]," the Clueless alum insisted. "You're kind for saying that, but I really do."

Shane then inquired about whether Rudd had dabbled in injectables.

"No. Look at my face," he said, then lifted his eyebrows.

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Image of Paul Rudd guest-starred on Jake Shane's 'Therapuss' podcast.
Source: @netflix/YouTube

Paul Rudd guest-starred on Jake Shane's 'Therapuss' podcast.

Rudd is notorious for his youthful appearance. Indeed, during a 2020 interview interview, his costars Jennifer Aniston and Chris Evans called him out for it.

“Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” they teased.

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Paul Rudd Emphasizes How Important Sleep Is to Him

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Source: @netflix/YouTube

Paul Rudd values good sleep.

In 2023, the Antman star credited his good looks to a solid sleep schedule.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’” he told Men’s Health at the time. “The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice.”

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Inside Paul Rudd's Fitness Routine

Image of Paul Rudd is aging gracefully.
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd is aging gracefully.

Fitness is also a crucial part of Rudd’s routine so that he stays in top shape.

"I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would've done that before [Ant-Man]," he added.

His Marvel stint meant him hiring trainers, eliminating sugar from his diet and starting to lift weights.

"I've learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I'm happiest and how much it affects me mentally. . . . If I'm in this suit, running around playing a character who's supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor," he said at the time. "I finally understand if you make fitness a part of your lifestyle, you'll just feel good.”

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Paul Rudd Said He Feels Like He's '80 Years Old'

Image of Paul Rudd has a regular exercise routine to stay in shape.
Source: MEGA

Paul Rudd has a regular exercise routine to stay in shape.

Although Rudd has been praised for his ageless face and frame, back in 2019, he admitted he doesn’t feel so young.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he teased during a panel at C2E2 Comic Con in Chicago, Ill. “In [my heart,], pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

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