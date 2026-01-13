Paul Rudd Jokes About His 'Huge' Manhood in Raunchy Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Paul Rudd has been a Hollywood favorite for decades, but talking about his manhood — and calling it “huge” — had the veteran actor laughing along during a recent interview. “You have a huge p----,” Rick Glassman told Rudd, 56, on the Thursday, January 8, episode of his “Take Your Shoes Off” podcast. “You do — you have a huge p----.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rick Glassman/YouTube Paul Rudd joked about his 'huge' manhood on a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Rudd just shrugged, keeping things coy and not confirming or denying the claim. The comment comes as Rudd and Glassman reminisced about a summer 2025 skit where Rudd’s character soils himself. In the scene, he had to remove his pants, which was blurred, but Glassman revealed that he and his team saw everything.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rick Glassman/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Joking about the bit, Glassman said, “‘Showing the poop’ was like taking Rudd down two points, but showing the p---- raises you four. So I thought you’re coming out ahead.” Rudd laughed at the playful math, saying, “So basically, two steps back, four steps forward.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rick Glassman/YouTube The actor laughed off comments from Rick Glassman.

Article continues below advertisement

“I didn’t realize that you even saw my p----,” Rudd admitted. Glassman fired back, “It was hard — it was soft to miss. It was hard to miss, even when it’s soft.” The host then asked, “Do you feel like people don’t know how big your p---- is?”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rudd kept it light, noting, “I mean I’ve never done — I’ve never been naked in a movie. I’m a fairly private person.”

Article continues below advertisement

He added with a laugh, “I don’t wanna just be wagging my d--- all over the place. I’m not Harvey Keitel in The Piano.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Ant Man' star almost missed his role in 'Clueless' because he cut his hair.

Article continues below advertisement

The playful banter comes after Rudd revealed he almost missed his breakout role in Clueless. “When I auditioned for it, I had really long hair. I didn’t really think about it after I auditioned for it,” he said on TODAY With Jenna & Friends in December 2025, referring to his character Josh. “I was walking down the street, and I just walked past a barber shop, and I said, ‘Just buzz it.’ They cut all of my hair off.”

Article continues below advertisement

He recounted, “About a week after that, I went to a restaurant, and saw Amy Heckerling, the director, and she said, ‘What did you do to your hair? You were in the running for this part, but you cut your hair.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Paul Rudd is curious about the upcoming 'Clueless' TV show.

Article continues below advertisement

When Rudd returned for screen tests, the team put him in wigs to cover up the haircut. “It didn’t look right,” he stated. Rudd eventually found mainstream success as Cher Horowitz’s (Alicia Silverstone) love interest in the 1995 classic Clueless.